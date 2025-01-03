UK weather live: Amber snow warnings for much of UK with up to 40cm forecast as temperatures fall to -7.4C
Cold snap set to grip country with snow possible across large areas over weekend
Two amber weather warnings have been issued with a snow blast set to slam much of the UK, amid a major health warning due to the freezing temperatures expected over the weekend.
Most of the Midlands, Wales, and parts of northern England will be covered by an amber warning for snow and ice from 6pm on Saturday until 12pm on Sunday.
Another amber snow warning will then be in place across northern England and parts of the Midlands from 9pm on Saturday until close of Sunday.
Up to 40cm of snow is expected in the worst affected areas, while much of the warning area can expect 3cm to 7cm, the Met Office says.
A yellow weather warning for ice across Scotland, north west England, northern Wales and parts of Northern Ireland will be in place from 4pm on Friday until 10am on Saturday, before another snow and ice warning covers much of England from 12pm on Saturday until 23:59pm on Sunday.
A yellow snow warning will then grip Scotland at midnight on Sunday, lasting into Monday.
Temperatures plummeted on Thursday night reaching as low as -7.4C. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a Cold-Health Alert (CHA), warning of an “increase in risk to health”.
Heavy snow and icy rain to bring severe disruption as amber warnings issued
Large parts of the country will face disruption from heavy snow and freezing rain over the weekend after forecasters issued two amber weather warnings.
Stranded vehicles on the roads, delayed or cancelled rail and air travel and power cuts are all likely as the UK grapples with a week-long spell of wintry conditions, the Met Office said.
There is also a “good chance” that rural communities could be cut off due to the conditions, with up to 30cm of snowfall expected locally.
It comes after initial data indicated that Rostherne in Cheshire and Yeovilton in Somerset saw temperatures drop to minus 5C overnight, just shy of previous estimates which suggested the mercury could dip as low as minus 8C.
Read the full report:
Heavy snow and icy rain to bring severe disruption as amber warnings issued
Stranded vehicles on the roads and delayed or cancelled rail and air travel will all be possible.
‘Significant’ snowfall expected - Met Office full forecast
The Met Office has released its new forecast for the weekend, and says “significant accumulations of snow” are possible across large parts of Wales, the Midlands and northern England.
Met Office chief forecaster Jason Kelly, said: “This weekend will bring a range of weather hazards to the UK, notable snow accumulations, freezing rain, ice and heavy rain as well as some gusty conditions.
“We have issued a number of severe weather warnings, including Amber warnings for snow and ice in parts of England and Wales.
“Some significant accumulations of snow are possible across parts of Wales, the Midlands and northern England in particular, where 5 cm or more could accumulate fairly widely, with as much as 20-30 cm over high ground of mid and north Wales and potentially 30-40 cm over parts of the Pennines.
“This, accompanied by strengthening winds, may lead to drifting of lying snow.”
Travel advice for snowy and icy conditions
The Met Office has advised people in areas with heavy snow or ice not to travel if possible.
It has published the following advice for those who do need to travel:
- Follow the Highway Code, the Met Office says. This includes taking care around gritters, not overtake, and driving slower than usual. If you start to skid, ease off the accelerator and avoid braking. If braking is necessary, pump the brakes rather than slamming on them.
- If you have to walk around, wear several layers of clothing and keep dry. Keep your arms and legs moving to help your blood circulate.
- Beware of black ice, which is formed when rain or drizzle fall on a road surface which is at sub-zero temperatures. “It isn't always visible and so can be an even greater hazard for both motorists and pedestrians,” the Met Office says.
Full report: Baby boy dies after A1 car crash in icy conditions
A seven-month-old baby has died after a car lost control and hit a tree on the A1, with police investigating whether the incident was linked to icy conditions.
Emergency services were called to reports of a collision on the A1 near Grantham at just after 10.50pm on Thursday.
A baby boy was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead at around 5am on Friday, after a yellow Honda Jazz hit a tree around 500 yards from the Spittlegate junction.
A woman also travelling in the same car suffered serious injuries, while two other passengers were not seriously injured.
Athena Stavrou reports:
Baby boy dies after A1 car crash in icy conditions
Temperatures were below freezing at time of crash on Thursday
Mapped: All weather warnings in place over the weekend
Here are the weather warnings over the weekend, mapped:
Friday
A weather warning for ice will be introduced at 4pm on Friday, lasting until 10am on Saturday.
Saturday
Three warnings - two amber and one yellow - will be introduced in England and Wales on Saturday as snowy and icy conditions grip much of the UK.
Sunday
A yellow warning for snow will be introduced across most of Scotland at 12am on Sunday, lasting until 12pm on Monday.
Monday
Only the one yellow warning for snow in Scotland will remain on Sunday, with all other warnings lifted. The Met Office warns there may be more warnings going into next week.
Loganair: ‘Postpone England, Wales and Isle of Man flights this weekend if you wish’
Loganair is offering flexibility to passengers booked to travel on Saturday or Sunday to or from five English airports, as well as Cardiff and the Isle of Man.
The Glasgow-based regional airline said: “In view of the amber weather warning forecast for snow on Saturday, 4 January and Sunday, 5 January across northern England and Wales and the potential for travel disruption, we are offering customers the opportunity to adjust travel plans without charge.”
The English airports are Bristol, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester and Newcastle.
Standard procedure is to allow passengers to defer their journey by up to a week for no charge. This reduces the risk of the traveller encountering disruption – and also cuts the number of passengers that the airline might need to managed if flights are affected.
What is causing the cold weather this weekend?
The Met Office has explained what is causing the cold snap which will grip the UK, in what will be a “weekend of two halves”.
Saturday will see largely settled conditions thanks to a band of high pressure sitting above the UK, as a band of low pressure moves into the south west.
It will be a chilly day across the UK with scattered, wintry showers before rain moves in from the southwest.
The band of low pressure will move across the north east towards the UK on Sunday, bringing less settled conditions as rain, snow, and freezing rain spreads in from the south west.
It will be another cold day in the north, with temperatures turning briefly milder in the south, the Met Office says.
What is the forecast for next week?
Colder conditions will “develop widely across the UK” going into next week, the Met Office says.
As the system bringing snow this weekend moves across to the east, a cold flow of air will establish itself across the UJK.
Deputy chief forecaster Dan Holley said: “The system bringing this weekend’s snow will move away to the east by Monday, allowing a cold a northerly flow to become established again for much of next week.
“This will bring further snow showers to northern Scotland in particular, but possibly to some other areas, especially near western coasts, with a fair amount of dry and bright weather elsewhere.
“Temperatures will remain below average, with widespread frost and the risk of ice at times. Some areas, especially in the north, may struggle to get above freezing for several days.
“It is possible further weather warnings will be issued for the start of next week, so it’s advisable to stay up to date with the forecast.”
Snow mapped: Where freezing weather will hit UK this weekend with up to 40cm snowfall forecast
Five weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office with snow and ice set to strike Britain over the weekend, as temperatures plummet for the first weekend of 2025.
Two amber weather warnings have been issued, including a warning for snow and ice from 6pm on Saturday until 12pm on Sunday, covering most of the Midlands, Wales and parts of northern England.
Another amber snow warning will be issued across northern England and parts of the Midlands from 9pm on Saturday until the end of Sunday.
There will be “significant accumulations” of snow over the weekend, Met Office chief forecaster Jason Kelly said, with up to 40cm possible in the worst affected areas of the amber warning. Around 3-7cm is expected more widely.
Here is all you need to know about the upcoming snow warnings:
Snow mapped: Where freezing weather will hit UK this weekend
Most of England, Wales and southern Scotland to see snowfall in first weekend of 2025
