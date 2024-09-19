Jump to content

UK weather: Met Office issues yellow warning for eight hours of thunderstorms after warm spell

The September warm spell is set to break in the south of the country

Alex Croft
Thursday 19 September 2024 05:04
(The Independent)

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms covering a large area of southern England and Wales.

Thundery showers will be present early on Friday before “developing more widely” within the warning area, the forecaster says.

Frequent lightning, strong winds, large hail and heavy rain are all expected to lash across the area, which stretches from central London down to Cornwall.

Stay here for regular updates on this breaking news story...

