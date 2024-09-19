Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms covering a large area of southern England and Wales.

Thundery showers will be present early on Friday before “developing more widely” within the warning area, the forecaster says.

Frequent lightning, strong winds, large hail and heavy rain are all expected to lash across the area, which stretches from central London down to Cornwall.

Stay here for regular updates on this breaking news story...