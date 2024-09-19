UK weather: Met Office issues yellow warning for eight hours of thunderstorms after warm spell
The September warm spell is set to break in the south of the country
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms covering a large area of southern England and Wales.
Thundery showers will be present early on Friday before “developing more widely” within the warning area, the forecaster says.
Frequent lightning, strong winds, large hail and heavy rain are all expected to lash across the area, which stretches from central London down to Cornwall.
