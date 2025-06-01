Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It is twice as likely that summer will be hot across the UK this year, the Met Office has predicted as the forecasting body also warned of an increased risk of heatwaves.

The predictions come on the heels of the country’s sunniest spring on record, with some 630 hours of sunshine clocked up across the country between March 1 and May 27, in what has also been the driest spring for more than a century.

Temperatures soared to 8C above the average for the time of year on Saturday – the last day of meteorological spring – ahead of a potentially hot summer season.

open image in gallery It has been the UK’s sunniest spring on record (Yui Mok/PA)

The Met Office’s three-month outlook predicts that the chance of a hot summer is higher than normal, bringing an increased risk of heatwaves and heat-related impacts.

The outlook shows it is 2.3 times more likely than normal that the UK will be hot over meteorological summer, which begins on June 1 and ends August 31.

The average temperatures across the UK over those months range from 10-17C, with the south east of England experiencing the higher averages of 16-17C.

The summers of 2018 and 2021-2023 were also predicted to be hot, with data showing it has been a decade since the last time a summer was predicted to be cool, in 2015.

The latest outlook also shows the levels of rainfall and wind speed for the next three months will likely be near average.

The three-month long-range forecast does not identify weather for a specific day or week but gives an indication of possible temperature, rainfall and wind speed over the period as a whole.