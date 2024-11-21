UK weather live: Storm Bert to bring 70mph winds and batter Britain with heavy snow, Met Office warns
The UKHSA have issued amber health alerts across England while drivers have been warned to stick to the main roads and prepare for breakdowns
The Met Office has named the latest storm to hit the UK, with Storm Bert forecasted to bring heavy rain, disruptive snow and strong winds over the weekend.
Commuters can expect more travel chaos with National Rail warning of four days of disruption as heavy snow is expected to continue falling over the weekend.
The deluge is expected on Saturday followed by a rapid thaw and rain in north-east and north-west England, the West Midlands, Yorkshire, and much of Scotland.
A yellow rain and snow warning was issued between 4am on Saturday and 9am on Sunday with the prospect of a danger to life due to flooding.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Holley said: “In addition, rapid melting of lying snow over the weekend and periods of strong winds are likely to exacerbate impacts and bring the potential for travel disruption, as well as flooding for some.”
Heavy snowfall is expected across parts of northern England and Scotland, while parts of Wales and the south-west could see more than 100mm of rainfall.
On Wednesday, the UK braced for another wave of snow and ice after temperatures plunged to -7.5c in some parts of the country.
Temperatures expected to drop below zero overnight
Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “A northerly airflow will continue to feed snow showers into Scotland over the next few days, with this reaching lower levels at times and bringing the potential for some travel disruption.
“Overnight temperatures will drop below zero fairly widely over the next few days, which has resulted in some ice warnings, with further warnings likely through this week.
“On Thursday, a mixture of snow, sleet and rain is likely to affect the South West, which could potentially bring disruption. It’s likely high ground in the area will see snow, with a mixture of conditions likely at lower levels.”
Homelessness charity warns that cold weather ‘can kill’
The homelessness charity St Mungo’s has warned that rough sleeping in cold weather conditions can kill people, as they offer more emergency beds.
Energy suppliers to spend £500 million on winter bills support
Energy companies will spend a combined £500 million to help customers struggling with energy bills this winter after talks with the Government.
Companies will lend money to people to help cover costs, reduce standing charges, which make up a segment of all energy bills, and help fund a national debt advice campaign.
Ministers have been looking for ways to reduce the impact of cutting winter fuel payments for about 10 million elderly people, which officials estimate will push 100,000 pensioners into relative poverty this decade.
Energy suppliers to spend £500 million on winter bills support
The extra support comes as the Government seeks to reduce the impact of cutting winter fuel payments to about 10 million pensioners.
Every storm name for 2024/25 revealed as Met Office confirm Storm Bert to hit UK this weekend
The Met Office has already confirmed the storm names to be used across 2024 and 2025 - as the UK braces for Storm Bert.
The new storms list – first launched in 2015 – for each year generally runs from early September until late August the following year, coinciding with the beginning of autumn.
James, Lewis and Mavis are all included in the new list in honour of figures from the Met Office’s 170-year history.
Every storm name for 2024/25 revealed as Storm Bert hits UK
James, Lewis and Mavis are all included on the new list
School closures continue on Thursday
More than 114 schools are shut in the Highland Council area on Thursday due to snow, including Inverness Royal Academy where pupils were told their prelim exams planned for the day will be rescheduled.
Almost 40 schools in Aberdeenshire are also shut while many others had delayed openings, and in Moray around 12 are closed and others opened late.
It comes after more than 100 schools or nurseries were closed in Scotland on Wednesday because of the weather.
South of the border, 89 schools are shut in Devon on Thursday, 18 in Dorset and 60 in Cornwall, while in Wales around 10 are closed in Conwy, 18 in Denbighshire and two in Wrexham.
Drivers should stick to major roads and prepare for breakdown emergencies
RAC Breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson said: “The first taste of winter means drivers are suddenly contending with the some of the worst road conditions we’ve seen all year.
“With freezing temperatures already causing disruption in the east and north of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and snow showers now affecting regions further south, we advise motorists to plan well as ice forms on untreated surfaces.
“Drivers should ensure their tyres have plenty of tread and are inflated to the correct pressure to give them the best possible grip on the road. It’s best to stick to major roads, rather than rural areas where surfaces may not be gritted, reduce speeds and leave plenty of space behind the vehicle in front to ensure you have more time to stop.
“Everyone should travel prepared in case they find themselves broken down at the side of the road: a blanket, warm waterproof coat and gloves, sturdy footwear and a charging cable and mobile power bank are all essentials.”
UKHSA issues amber and yellow Cold Health Alerts
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a number of amber and yellow Cold Health Alerts covering the whole of England.
These are issued when forecasted weather is likely to cause significant impacts across health and social care services, particularly for those above the age of 65.
Amber alers have been issued for the East and West Midlands, Yorkshire, the North East and the North West, while a yellow alert has been issued for London and the southern counties.
Met Office warn of heavy snow and up to 100mm of rainfall
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Holley said: “Storm Bert marks a shift to much milder air and wintry hazards will gradually diminish through the weekend, but heavy snowfall is expected across parts of northern England and Scotland for a time on Saturday, especially over higher ground, and warnings are in place.”
“Heavy rain through Saturday and Sunday, especially in southern and western parts of the UK, will also bring impacts for some with a number of warnings in place. We expect 50-75 mm of rainfall quite widely within the warning areas, but in excess of 100 mm is possible over high ground in parts of Wales and southwest England.”
“In addition, rapid melting of lying snow over the weekend and periods of strong winds are likely to exacerbate impacts and bring the potential for travel disruption, as well as flooding for some.”
Storm Bert to hit the UK this weekend, Met Office says
The Met Office has named the latest storm to hit the UK, with Storm Bert expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds and disruptive snow over the weekend.
Wind gusts are expected to reach between 40-70mph while heavy snow is predicted in the northern regions on Saturday, with heavy rain in the west.
Can and should you walk your dogs in the snow?
Temperatures are dropping across the UK with snow weather warnings in place for parts of the country.
Temperatures dropped to minus 7.8C in Tulloch Bridge, Scotland, in the early hours of Monday, which is the lowest temperature the UK has seen since last winter.
Cold temperatures, ice and further snow feature on the forecast for the coming days in what the Met Office deemed is the country’s “first taste of winter”.
With this news, many will be thinking about how this chilly weather may affect our pets.
It’s important to prepare our dogs, as well as ourselves, for this forecast.
Can and should you walk your dogs in the snow?
Tips for how to look after your pets during the cold weather
