Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Liveupdated

UK weather live: ‘Heavy snow’ predicted for parts of UK after Met Office warn of incoming arctic blast

The Met Office issued several yellow weather warnings for snow and ice across parts of the UK

Alexander Butler
Monday 18 November 2024 04:06 EST
Up to 20cm of snow could hit the UK over the next few days
Up to 20cm of snow could hit the UK over the next few days (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

Up to 20cm of snow could hit the UK over the coming days in the country’s “first taste of winter”, the Met Office has said.

The forecaster has issued several yellow weather warnings for snow and ice for parts of the UK between 4pm on Sunday and 10am Tuesday morning.

Throughout the warning periods, there is a chance of power cuts, disruption to road and public transport and the risk of injury from slipping on ice, the weather service added.

Sunday’s alert covers parts of northern Scotland, including Orkney and Shetland, where up to 10cm of snow may accumulate on higher ground by Monday morning, the Met Office said.

On Monday, the warning covers areas in the East Midlands, Yorkshire, Wales and north of England overnight from 7pm and into Tuesday morning, where up to 20cm of snow could fall on high ground.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said that despite a “mild” start to the month, the upcoming conditions are more typical of “mid-winter to late-winter”.



UK sees lowest temperature since last winter

Alexander Butler18 November 2024 08:52

Pictured: Weather alerts across UK

A yellow snow and ice warning is in place for parts of northern Scotland and northern England on Monday
A yellow snow and ice warning is in place for parts of northern Scotland and northern England on Monday (Met Office)
A yellow snow and ice warning remains in place for northern England on Tuesday
A yellow snow and ice warning remains in place for northern England on Tuesday (Met Office)
Alexander Butler18 November 2024 08:47

Up to 20cm snow could hit UK

A graphic showing weather warnings for snow between 17 - 19 November
A graphic showing weather warnings for snow between 17 - 19 November (PA Graphics)
Alexander Butler18 November 2024 08:44

