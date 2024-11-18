UK weather live: ‘Heavy snow’ predicted for parts of UK after Met Office warn of incoming arctic blast
The Met Office issued several yellow weather warnings for snow and ice across parts of the UK
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Up to 20cm of snow could hit the UK over the coming days in the country’s “first taste of winter”, the Met Office has said.
The forecaster has issued several yellow weather warnings for snow and ice for parts of the UK between 4pm on Sunday and 10am Tuesday morning.
Throughout the warning periods, there is a chance of power cuts, disruption to road and public transport and the risk of injury from slipping on ice, the weather service added.
Sunday’s alert covers parts of northern Scotland, including Orkney and Shetland, where up to 10cm of snow may accumulate on higher ground by Monday morning, the Met Office said.
On Monday, the warning covers areas in the East Midlands, Yorkshire, Wales and north of England overnight from 7pm and into Tuesday morning, where up to 20cm of snow could fall on high ground.
Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said that despite a “mild” start to the month, the upcoming conditions are more typical of “mid-winter to late-winter”.
Cold, dark... and not remotely miserable: How to live your best winter life
Cold, dark... and not remotely miserable: How to live your best winter life
As the temperatures drop and the long nights start rolling in, it’s easy to feel like it’s all doom and gloom. But, says Katherine May, there’s great comfort to be found in winter – you just have to know how to make the most of the season
Up to 20cm snow could hit UK
Up to 20cm of snow could hit the UK over the coming days in the country’s “first taste of winter”, the Met Office has said.
The forecaster has issued several yellow weather warnings for snow and ice for parts of the UK between 4pm on Sunday and 10am Tuesday morning.
Throughout the warning periods, there is a chance of power cuts, disruption to road and public transport and the risk of injury from slipping on ice, the weather service added.
Sunday’s alert covers parts of northern Scotland, including Orkney and Shetland, where up to 10cm of snow may accumulate on higher ground by Monday morning, the Met Office said.
On Monday, the warning covers areas in the East Midlands, Yorkshire, Wales and north of England overnight from 7pm and into Tuesday morning, where up to 20cm of snow could fall on high ground.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments