UK weather latest: Body found in search after Storm Bert as ‘devastating’ floods cause train and traffic chaos
Body found in search for missing Brian Perry, 75, as more than 120 flood warnings remain in place for England and Wales
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Storm Bert is continuing to cause travel disruptions today due to several rail lines being shut following “devastating” flooding over the weekend.
At least five deaths have been reported in England and Wales since Storm Bert hit as the heavy rainfall and thawed snow put more than 400 areas in the UK at risk of flooding.
A body was found on Sunday in the search for a 75-year-old man missing in the River Conwy, another man in his 60s died after a tree fell on his car on the A34 near Winchester, Hampshire. Three others have died in fatal motor-related incidents.
Welsh first minister Eluned Morgan said it had been a “really difficult weekend” and that the flooding was “absolutely devastating” ahead of Christmas.
The second named storm of the season brought nearly a month’s worth of rainfall in less than 48 hours, with winds of up to 82mph recorded, causing chaos for those travelling by road and rail.
Billing Aquadrome submerged as Storm Bert wreaks havoc across the UK
UK weather warnings map reveals which areas are most at risk of flooding
Storm Bert continues to bring widespread destruction to communities across the UK as more than 200 flood warnings and alerts remain in place.
Wales saw severe winds and flooding over the weekend, with homes left underwater and roads resembling rivers. Welsh first minister Eluned Morgan said the storm has been “absolutely devastating”.
At least five deaths have been confirmed across England and Wales since Storm Bert hit. A body was found on Sunday in the search for a 75-year-old man missing in the River Conwy, as four others died in fatal motor-related incidents.
Read the full article here:
Storm Bert: Weather warnings map reveals which areas are most at risk of flooding
More than 200 flood alerts have been issued for residents across England and Wales
Environment secretary says UK flood defences in the ‘worst condition’
Environment Secretary Steve Reed said the UK’s flood defences are in the “worst condition on record” but added the Government has committed £2.4 billion to upgrade them.
He said: “This Government inherited from the previous government flood defences that are in the worst condition on record.
“Now we’ve allocated in the budget £2.4 billion to upgrade our flood defences, better maintain those we already have, build new flood defences to keep people safe.
“That will make a difference and that’s what we need to do to cope much better with the impact of climate change that we’re seeing with these floods.
Asked how quickly the improvements will happen, Mr Reed said: “Well, there’s already work under way today.
“We’re allocating more money this winter and next year to upgrade those flood defences faster, but as I say, £2.4 billion over the next two years, that is a lot of upgrade work, and it will help to keep more people safe from floods as we keep getting this kind of weather.”
Met Office’s five day weather forecast
Today:
Early cloud and rain in the far southeast clearing with sunshine and showers following. Showers most frequent in the north, with some longer spells of rain developing here. Windy with coastal gales in the north. Temperatures around average.
Tonight:
Clear spells and further rain or showers across northern and western areas overnight. Largely dry elsewhere with the odd fog patch possible. Winds easing away from the far north.
Tuesday:
A few showers continuing across northern and western coasts, but many areas dry with plenty of sunshine. Rather cold in the north, but temperatures near average further south.
Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:
Rain and possibly strong winds moving across southern areas Wednesday. Otherwise becoming largely dry and settled, although rain may move into the far west at times, especially on Friday. Colder.
Media star says Storm Bert brought worst flooding in two decades
Media personality Christine Hamilton said Storm Bert has brought the worst flooding in two decades to where they live in Wiltshire after her kitchen had at least two inches of water through it.
Mrs Hamilton, who came third in the first series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! in 2002, shared footage on social media of her husband former Conservative MP Neil Hamilton bailing water out of their home in Hullavington on Sunday evening.
“We were literally bailing out water constantly for three hours, just to try and keep the level down to what it was,” Mrs Hamilton said.
“We had two inches of water in the back kitchen, and then if we stopped bailing for two seconds, the water would climb even further.”
Mrs Hamilton said some friends attempted to bring the couple a pump to help them remove the water, but it was “impossible” to reach the house due to the flooding.
“We’ve been here 20 years, and we’ve never had ever, ever had flooding before… we’ve had so much rain over the last weeks and months that the ground is waterlogged, and when Bert arrived, it just couldn’t cope,” she said.
Father carried his baby son to safety after car becomes submerged in flood
A father pulled his baby son to safety from the window of his car after his vehicle became submerged in deep flood water during Storm Bert.
Andre Randles was on his way to Todmorden in West Yorkshire on Saturday, when he entered a sudden dip which saw flood water seep into his car, which was carrying his 11-month-old son Luca.
“As soon as I saw danger, saw the water coming into the car and we were no longer floating and starting to sink, something switched in me,” Mr Randles told the BBC.
“I thought I needed to get out and get Luca out,” he added. The 22-year-old ended up carrying his son over his head while he waded through chest-high water.
“I was trying to get him somewhere safe as quickly as possible.”
Storm Bert causes flooding on railway tracks between Milton Keynes and Rugby
Flooding in Wales ‘absolutely devastating’ ahead of Christmas, says first minister
Welsh first minister Eluned Morgan said it had been a “really difficult weekend” and that the flooding was “absolutely devastating” for those involved.
A major incident was declared in the Rhondda Cynon Taf region of south Wales on Sunday, with between 200 and 300 properties in the area affected by flooding from the storm.
“It’s been a really difficult weekend and I’d like to thank the emergency services for all the support they’re giving to the people affected,” she said.
“I think this is the second time that many of those have suffered as a result of the storm. There’s been huge investments since the last storm hit, so we’ve managed to protect lots more properties than last time. But obviously this is absolutely devastating, just before Christmas for those people who have been impacted.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments