The areas where people are most in danger from deadly heatwaves have been revealed amid the UK’s fourth heatwave of the summer.

The new analysis also shows thousands of young children, hospital patients and elderly people are at risk as temperatures climb once again, with health alerts in force around the UK.

The findings, which have been mapped, identified 4,715 high heat neighbourhoods across England. More than 10,000 nurseries, almost 10,000 care homes and more than 1,000 hospitals were revealed to be located within the at-risk zones.

Friends of the Earth, which undertook the research, is urging the UK government to take urgent action to protect those most under threat. The government said it was taking robust action to adapt to a changing climate, alongside becoming a “clearn energy superpower”.

A new survey conducted by YouGov on behalf of the charity also showed public support for stronger measures to protect people from heatwaves and other extreme weather events, with 81 per cent thinking the government should develop a plan to protect those most at risk from extreme weather.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has warned of possible deadly effects as it issued heat health warnings for all of England on Monday. Amber warnings are in place for the East Midlands, West Midlands, east of England, London and the South East until Wednesday, with yellow warnings in place for the remainder of the country.

It comes after the Centre for Ageing Better warned extreme heat could lead to more than 5,000 deaths this summer in what would be one of the deadliest heatwave years on record. The charity’s analysis showed 2025 has seen more extreme temperatures and more heat health alerts than at the same time in 2022 – a year in which a high number of excess deaths from heat were recorded. The hot weather was a factor in more than 4,500 heat-related deaths in 2022, according to estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Using 2022 heatwave data, Friends of the Earth researchers mapped out the third of the country that experienced the hottest temperatures, and which are highly likely to be exposed to future heatwaves.

They found the average maximum daytime air temperature in neighbourhoods in this third of the country was 38C over a 72-hour period, which is 10C higher than the heatwave threshold used by the Met Office, meaning these places were dangerously hot, and are referred to as high heat neighbourhoods.

open image in gallery Members of the London Fire Brigade tackle a wildfire on Wanstead Flats in London amid a heatwave on Tuesday ( AP )

The map also shows which of these neighbourhoods have enhanced risks of health impacts due to a combination of physical characteristics, such as little green space or lots of flats, enhanced physical risk, like an elderly population or poor health, and low ability to respond, such as low income. These are the neighbourhoods the environmental justice campaigners say need prioritising for adaptation measures.

They also warned that extreme heat poses a threat to everyone but some – such as older people, young children, people with health issues and hospital patients – are particularly at risk.

They discovered that the high heat neighbourhoods discovered contained 9,589 care homes, 1,012 hospitals, and 10,064 nurseries.

Friends of the Earth campaigner Denis Fernando said: “Heatwaves are becoming more frequent and more extreme as climate change gathers pace.

"The UK has been hit by thousands of heat-related deaths over recent years, and this could rise to over 10,000 a year by 2050, according to government advisors.

open image in gallery The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has warned of possible deadly effects as it issued heat health warnings for all of England on Monday ( AP )

“Extreme heat affects us all – but some communities and people are affected harder than others, including older people, young children, people with health issues and hospital patients.

“The government must urgently overhaul its weak climate adaptation plans to protect communities, especially those most at risk, from increasingly severe weather events such as heatwaves, floods and storms – as well as doing more to cut the emissions that are fuelling the crisis.”

The government’s climate adaptation plan – which is known as the National Adaptation Programme (NAP) and aims to prepare the country for the impacts of climate change – was criticised by its official advisor in April. The Climate Change Committee warned: “The UK is not appropriately prepared for this. Notably, there has been no change in addressing this risk with the change in government.”

In July, Friends of the Earth and two people whose lives have been severely impacted by the climate crisis filed an official complaint with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) over the government’s climate adaptation strategy, which the group deems “inadequate”.

Among the policies the campaigners are calling for are upgrades to buildings poorly equipped for high temperatures, more features and spaces that cool cities, and heat training for staff to help protest vulnerable people.

open image in gallery Dry banks seen at Ladybower Reservoir in the Peak District National Park on Tuesday ( PA )

One of the co-claimants in the ECHR case is disability rights activist Doug Paulley, a care home resident in Wetherby, West Yorkshire, who has health conditions that are exacerbated by searing summer temperatures.

Mr Paulley, said: “Time and again, disabled people are treated as an expendable afterthought in emergencies - and climate change is one of the biggest. The government’s lack of effective consideration for us in its climate action plan is completely unacceptable.

“Friends of the Earth’s research reveals just how many care homes are in heatwave danger zones. The government must do more to ensure residents like me are properly protected from the threat they face.”

A government spokesperson said: “The National Adaptation Programme includes steps to make local communities become more resilient to overheating, a Local Advisory Climate Service to give authorities support and we’re putting £30 billion into improving hospital buildings.

“We urge people to take extra care in the hot weather with building regulations in place to reduce the risk of new homes overheating and housing tenants can speak to their council if excess heat means that their property is in a dangerous condition.”

They added that the government has launched a new Flood Resilience Taskforce and committed £2.65 billion for new flood schemes.

The Independent has approached the Local Government Association (LGA) for comment.