New weather warnings issued for millions as heavy rain batters the UK

Millions more people have been warned to expect heavy rain over the weekend as the Met Office issues fresh yellow weather warnings.

The forecasters have put out two new yellow weather warnings for Saturday, bringing to total number covering the UK to four in one day.

One new rain warning covers Wales and the South West of England and comes into place from 6pm today until 9pm on Sunday.

The Met Office said people in this area should prepare for the slight chance of power cuts and that homes and businesses could be flooded.

Saturday's weather warnings ( Met Office )

It has also issued a thunderstorm warning for some of Northern Ireland from midday until 6pm on Saturday.

These thunderstorms could bring 15-20mm of rain within an hour in places, with perhaps as much 30mm in a few hours, according to the Met Office.

Two other yellow warnings are also in place on Saturday. Most of England will be covered by a yellow warning from midnight to 9pm. Eastern Scotland is also facing a yellow warning from 4pm until midday on Sunday.

The alerts mean most of the country will be under a weather warning at some point over the weekend.

Sunday's weather warnings ( Met Office )

Chief Met Office meteorologist Andy Page said: “Intense rainfall will impact parts of the UK as thunderstorms move in from France.

“This weekend is expected to be busy on the roads as more schools in England and Wales break up for the summer holidays, so it’s important people keep up to date with the very latest forecast.

“There will be spells of more pleasant weather in parts of the UK through the weekend, with some sunny spells in between systems as they move through.”

Monday's weather warnings ( Met Office )

Earlier on Saturday, an amber alert came into force for London, parts of the south and south east of England from 4am to 11am. Downpours were seen across the capital in what was the first amber warning issued for London since January 2 2024.

On Monday, a further warning for thunderstorms will come into place across much of England and Scotland. The yellow alert will begin at 11am and remain until 9pm.

On Monday, a further warning for thunderstorms will come into place across much of England and Scotland. The yellow alert will begin at 11am and remain until 9pm. ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

Here is the full Met Office forecast for the next five days:

Saturday:

Heavy, thundery rain moves north this morning, reaching Scotland by the afternoon. Torrential downpours may cause difficult conditions in places. Scattered showers follow across England and Wales, with thicker cloud and rain in the southwest later. Fresher, but still humid.

Saturday evening:

Rain, heavy in places across the southwest will spread slowly east overnight, reaching much of Wales and southern England by dawn. Rain, thundery at times will continue across northern areas.

Sunday:

Remaining unsettled on Sunday with showers or longer spells of rain, some heavy and thundery in places. Fresher than recent days but still warm particularly in any sunny spells.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Low pressure lingers into early next week, keeping conditions unsettled with sunny spells and heavy showers. Showers will gradually ease by Wednesday, with temperatures staying close to the seasonal average.