Storm Herminia live: More rain weather warnings for UK as thousands still without power and homes evacuated
Storm Herminia brings gusts of up to 83mph to the UK as Met Office yellow weather warnings continue
Yellow weather warnings for wind and rain remain in place in parts of the UK as Storm Herminia continues to cause disruption.
Flooding, evacuations of homes and power cuts were seen across the country as the Met Office issued warnings for wind and rain affecting parts of the south of England, Wales, and the West Midlands.
The weather warnings are expected to come to an end on Tuesday, with wind warnings lifting at 6am, rain warnings across southern England ending at 10am, and the remaining rain warning in Wales in place until 9pm. Some 37 flood warnings and 164 flood alerts remain in place across the country.
The National Grid reported 2,380 properties without power, with 1,426 across southwest England affected as of shortly before 10pm on Monday.
This adds to the thousands already experiencing power cuts from Storm Éowyn, as Northern Ireland’s first minister called for support as more than 60,000 households are still without power following the “once-in-a-generation” storm.
Scottish Minister warns ‘climate change is with us'
Scotland is continuing to recover after tens of thousands of homes were left without power on Friday and almost 8,000 were still cut off on Monday morning.
Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney said that reconnecting power in Scotland following Storm Éowyn had been a “colossal” task and the impact is a “warning that climate change is with us”.
He added: “Although there are 7,897 people off supply, the number that have been reconnected is in excess of 180,000 since Friday evening.”
Storm Herminia mapped
Weather warnings for Storm Herminia are set to remain in place across England and Wales going into Tuesday.
Here’s the full report as to which areas will remain affected:
Fire Station rescues 61 people from flooded properties
Somerton Fire Station said 61 people were rescued from flooded properties, including from a mobile home site in Charlton Adam, and temporarily relocated to Edgar Community Hall. This was part of the multi-agency effort that took place as Somerset declared a major incident following overnight flooding.
In pictures: Council workers remove tree debris in Falmouth, Cornwall
Gusts of 84mph and up to 60mm of rain recorded
The Met Office recorded a gust of 84mph wind in the Isle of Wight on Monday, the strongest of Storm Herminia. Aberdaron, Wales, recorded a strong 77mph, while the Isles of Scilly recorded 74mph.
The forecaster revealed the highest rainfall recorded since the weather warning began on Sunday up until Monday at 4pm was 59.4mm in Seathwaite, Cumbria. The second highest was 56.4mm in Goren Farm, Devon.
In pictures: Storm Herminia hits France and Spain
While the UK has faced disruption due to Storm Herminia, France and Spain have also seen their fair share of deluge.
The storm was named Herminia by the Spanish Meteorological Service, while the system did not meet the criteria to be named by the Met Office’s storm naming group, as both France and Spain can expect more “significant impacts”.
Photos show France has been ravaged with floods while Spain faced extreme weather conditions as well.
Met Office promises “drier periods coming” after Storm Herminia
The Met Office has announced a break from the low pressure systems that have caused Storms Eowyn and Herminia.
Meteorologist Alex Burkill forecasted a “ridge of high pressure building” on Thursday for “more settled conditions.”
He said: “Thursday’s looking like a relatively quiet day, yes there could be some frost, some fog, some freezing fog patches first thing, a bit of early rain in the south east, but that’s going to clear away and then it’s looking like a largely fine picture.”
