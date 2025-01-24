Storm Eowyn map: Where and when snow and 100mph winds will hit UK after Met Office weather warnings issued

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Storm Eowyn is set to bring strong winds across the entire country, potentially putting lives at risk, the Met Office has warned.

Gusts of more than 100mph with the small possibility of isolated tornadoes could cause power cuts, travel disruption and damage to buildings as Storm Eowyn threatens the UK.

There could also be a danger to life caused by flying debris.

Huge waves crash over the seafront in Porthcawl, south Wales, during Storm Darragh in December

The Met Office has issued weather warnings across the UK, but the worst of Storm Eowyn is expected to strike across the island of Ireland from early on Friday.

The Met Office warning applies from 7am to 2pm in Northern Ireland, forecasting strong winds associated with the storm causing very dangerous conditions with widespread disruption and significant impacts expected.

The warning is also in parts of southern Scotland between 10am and 5pm, with widespread disruption expected.

Forecasters are warning of flying debris resulting in danger to life, as well as “very dangerous” driving conditions because of fallen trees.

There may also be power cuts, damage to buildings and homes, and delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

Across the Irish border Met Eireann has issued a rare nationwide red warning for wind across the Republic of Ireland, describing possible “danger to life”.

Elsewhere, a yellow warning for rain covers western Wales and Devon and Cornwall, starting at midnight on Thursday.

The wind strength is expected to ease gradually through Saturday from the south. A yellow warning for wind starts in the south east, including London, at 5am.

Further north, an amber warning for wind covers northern England, and starts at 6am. That same warning begins in Scotland at 1pm.

A Met Office spokesperson said peak rush hour wind speeds of 80-90 miles per hour are expected across Northern Ireland, with up to 100mph in some exposed locations.

“An extremely windy spell with disruption and potentially damaging winds tomorrow morning,” he told PA.

“It’s a big deep area of low pressure covering Northern Ireland hence the warning that covers Northern Ireland. Top wind speeds are expected on higher ground or exposed locations, potentially around coasts.”

The record for a gust in Northern Ireland is 124mph in Kilkeel in Co Down in January 1974.

The change to conditions is being caused by a powerful jet stream pushing low pressure across the Atlantic and towards the UK, following a recent cold spell over North America, the Met Office said.

The forecaster advised securing loose items outside homes, including bins, garden furniture, trampolines and sheds, and gathering torches and batteries in case of any power cut.

Those travelling in this “disruptive spell of weather” are urged to be cautious, as road, rail, airports and ferries are likely to be affected.

Another area of low pressure could bring further wet and very windy weather across the UK by Sunday.

There is the potential for further weather warnings over the weekend and throughout next week, the Met Office added.