Storm Eowyn live: UK braces for 90mph winds as Met Office issues danger to life weather warnings
Storm Eowyn, the first named storm of 2025, is set to bring strong winds of up to 90mph over the next few days
The Met Office is warning of strong winds along coastal areas of the UK on Thursday morning - before the arrival of Storm Eowyn less than 24 hours later.
Yellow weather warnings are in place for western parts of wales, south west England and the southern coast of England until 6pm, with gusts of up to 60mph expected along exposed coastlines, the agency said.
It comes before a rare “danger to life” amber warning by the Met Office goes live for northern regions of England and Wales, and southern Scotland, on Friday as Storm Eowny -pronounced ‘Ay-oh-win’ - hits.
The alert,to be place from 6am to 9pm, is given when weather is highly likely to cause widespread disruption. The Met Office is forecasting winds of of up to 90mph, along with snow and torrential rain in some areas.
There is also a yellow warning of wind for the north of Scotland, Northern Ireland, the south of England and the midlands on Friday.
“Storm Eowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption on Friday,” a Met Office spokesperson said.
“Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”
What is causing strong winds?
The change to conditions is being caused by a powerful jet stream pushing low pressure across the Atlantic and towards the UK, following a recent cold spell over North America.
The forecaster advised securing loose items outside homes, including bins, garden furniture, trampolines and sheds, and gathering torches and batteries in case of any power cut.
Those travelling in this “disruptive spell of weather” are urged to be cautious, as road, rail, airports and ferries are likely to be affected.
Winds of up to 90mph forecast across UK
Meteorologists said the strongest winds of up to 90mph were likely to be found along the more exposed coastal areas, while gusts are expected inland of between 60mph and 70mph.
“There is a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down,” a spokesperson said.
Warnings of travel disruption as Storm Eowny sweeps in
As the UK braces for a host of weather warnings to begin as Storm Eowny makes it way across the UK, The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder warned travel organisations have already issued warnings for tomorrow.
“The weather is getting worse. It used to be you’d get something like this every couple of years, now it seems to be every couple of weeks.
“You might remember over Christmas we had all kinds of disruption due to high winds. Hundreds of flights cancelled at Heathrow, fog causing problems particularly at Gatwick and Manchester.”
Simon Calder breaks down weather warnings
As Storm Eowyn makes its way to the UK this week, The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder has broken down the weather warnings affecting the country today and tomorrow.
Appearing on Sky News, Simon Calder said: “The weather warning has already started today, yellow wind warning that cover pretty much anywhere on the entire coast from north Wales going anticlockwise all the way around Wales all the way around south-west England all the way around the south coast as far as Ramsgate.
“Tomorrow it gets even worse, basically the entire UK is covered by weather warnings. It’s wind and rain in the south and wind and rain in the north.
“Then you can see that big area covering the whole of Northern Ireland, southern Scotland, north Wales and north England and that is for high winds.”
Met Office warns of danger to life as Britain faces 90mph winds
Britain is set to be battered by winds of up to 90mph from Storm Eowyn as the Met Office warned of a danger to life in parts of the country over the next few days.
Very strong winds are forecast to strike the north of England, south of Scotland and North Wales.
The forecaster issued an amber warning of wind from 6am to 9pm on Friday across the north of England, south of Scotland and North Wales.
There is also a yellow warning of wind for the north of Scotland, Northern Ireland, the south of England and the midlands.
“Storm Eowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption on Friday,” a Met Office spokesperson said.
Strong winds forecast for Thursday
On Thursday, a yellow wind warning is in place for much of the south coast of England and west coast of Wales between 7am and 6pm.
The Met Office warned of high waves across coastal routes and sea fronts. In some areas, power cuts are expected.
