Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Storm Eowyn live: UK braces for 90mph winds as Met Office issues danger to life weather warnings

Storm Eowyn, the first named storm of 2025, is set to bring strong winds of up to 90mph over the next few days

Barney Davis
Thursday 23 January 2025 03:45 EST
Comments
Close
Skier takes to Northampton hill as snow hits parts of the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

The Met Office is warning of strong winds along coastal areas of the UK on Thursday morning - before the arrival of Storm Eowyn less than 24 hours later.

Yellow weather warnings are in place for western parts of wales, south west England and the southern coast of England until 6pm, with gusts of up to 60mph expected along exposed coastlines, the agency said.

It comes before a rare “danger to life” amber warning by the Met Office goes live for northern regions of England and Wales, and southern Scotland, on Friday as Storm Eowny -pronounced ‘Ay-oh-win’ - hits.

The alert,to be place from 6am to 9pm, is given when weather is highly likely to cause widespread disruption. The Met Office is forecasting winds of of up to 90mph, along with snow and torrential rain in some areas.

There is also a yellow warning of wind for the north of Scotland, Northern Ireland, the south of England and the midlands on Friday.

“Storm Eowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption on Friday,” a Met Office spokesperson said.

“Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”

Weather map shows likely advance of Storm Eowyn

Barney Davis23 January 2025 08:45

What is causing strong winds?

The change to conditions is being caused by a powerful jet stream pushing low pressure across the Atlantic and towards the UK, following a recent cold spell over North America.

The forecaster advised securing loose items outside homes, including bins, garden furniture, trampolines and sheds, and gathering torches and batteries in case of any power cut.

Those travelling in this “disruptive spell of weather” are urged to be cautious, as road, rail, airports and ferries are likely to be affected.

Alexander Butler23 January 2025 08:30

Winds of up to 90mph forecast across UK

Meteorologists said the strongest winds of up to 90mph were likely to be found along the more exposed coastal areas, while gusts are expected inland of between 60mph and 70mph.

“There is a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down,” a spokesperson said.

“Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”

Alexander Butler23 January 2025 08:00

Warnings of travel disruption as Storm Eowny sweeps in

As the UK braces for a host of weather warnings to begin as Storm Eowny makes it way across the UK, The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder warned travel organisations have already issued warnings for tomorrow.

“The weather is getting worse. It used to be you’d get something like this every couple of years, now it seems to be every couple of weeks.

“You might remember over Christmas we had all kinds of disruption due to high winds. Hundreds of flights cancelled at Heathrow, fog causing problems particularly at Gatwick and Manchester.”

(PA Wire)
Athena Stavrou23 January 2025 07:56

Simon Calder breaks down weather warnings

As Storm Eowyn makes its way to the UK this week, The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder has broken down the weather warnings affecting the country today and tomorrow.

Appearing on Sky News, Simon Calder said: “The weather warning has already started today, yellow wind warning that cover pretty much anywhere on the entire coast from north Wales going anticlockwise all the way around Wales all the way around south-west England all the way around the south coast as far as Ramsgate.

“Tomorrow it gets even worse, basically the entire UK is covered by weather warnings. It’s wind and rain in the south and wind and rain in the north.

“Then you can see that big area covering the whole of Northern Ireland, southern Scotland, north Wales and north England and that is for high winds.”

Athena Stavrou23 January 2025 07:51

Met Office warns of danger to life as Britain faces 90mph winds

Britain is set to be battered by winds of up to 90mph from Storm Eowyn as the Met Office warned of a danger to life in parts of the country over the next few days.

Very strong winds are forecast to strike the north of England, south of Scotland and North Wales.

The forecaster issued an amber warning of wind from 6am to 9pm on Friday across the north of England, south of Scotland and North Wales.

There is also a yellow warning of wind for the north of Scotland, Northern Ireland, the south of England and the midlands.

“Storm Eowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption on Friday,” a Met Office spokesperson said.

Storm Eowyn: Met Office warns of danger to life as Britain faces 90mph winds

Road, rail, airports and ferries are likely to be disrupted in many parts of the UK and Ireland on Friday

Alexander Butler23 January 2025 07:30

Strong winds forecast for Thursday

On Thursday, a yellow wind warning is in place for much of the south coast of England and west coast of Wales between 7am and 6pm.

The Met Office warned of high waves across coastal routes and sea fronts. In some areas, power cuts are expected.

A yellow wind warning is in place for much of the south coast of England and west coast of Wales between 7am and 6pm on Thursday
A yellow wind warning is in place for much of the south coast of England and west coast of Wales between 7am and 6pm on Thursday (Met Office)
Alexander Butler23 January 2025 07:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in