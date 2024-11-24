Storm Bert latest updates: Danger to life weather warnings for rain and wind as 300 areas hit by flood risk
Severe disruption Storm Bert brings torrential rains and winds to UK
The Met Office has warned of a danger to life as six weather warnings for wind and rain remain in force while Storm Bert batters the UK, placing more than 300 areas at risk of flooding and causing severe travel disruption.
Winds of up to 82mph have so far been recorded and, as temperatures rise, melting snow and heavy rain are causing flooding, with energy chiefs warning the worst of the impact is yet to come. Weather alerts were in force across the UK on Sunday.
A man in his 60s has died after a tree fell on his car in Hampshire, while 10 people were rescued from a home hit by a landslide in north Wales, rescue services said.
Tens of thousands of homes have been without power, with 4,000 homes affected in the Midlands, south-west England and South Wales and 27,000 customers affected in the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire. In Ireland, thousands were still left without electricity on Saturday evening.
Severe flooding in Pontypridd as council ‘declares major incident'
Rhondda Cynon Taf council has declared a major incident due to “significant flooding” across the county, the BBC reports.
Pictures are emerging on social media showing parts of Pontypridd submerged by floodwaters. The council said it had set up emergency rest centres at Pontypridd library and Ystrad sports centre.
Nearly 400 areas now at risk of flooding
The number of areas at risk of flooding has now increased to nearly 400.
In England, the Environment Agency has issued 76 flood warnings – meaning flooding is expected – and a further 193 flood alerts, which warn that it is possible.
In Wales, there are 51 flood warnings in force – mostly in the southeast – and a further 60 alerts.
Scotland is subject to five warnings – one in Orkney, three in Tayside, and another at Strath Oykel – along with six alerts.
One hundred-plus flight cancellations at London Heathrow airport
More than 100 short-haul flights to and from London Heathrow airport have been cancelled on Sunday.
The vast majority – at least 94 – are on British Airways. The airline has grounded three round trips to Amsterdam, Barcelona, Edinburgh and Milan, as well as multiple European flights to and from Rome, Copenhagen, Madrid, Brussels and Paris. Domestic departures to Aberdeen, Belfast, Glasgow, Manchester and Newcastle are also affected.
The Independent is seeking the reason for the cancellations. With high winds expected, it is usual for the “flow rate” of landing aircraft to be reduced, and for airlines at Heathrow to be asked to reduce the number of flights.
In addition to the BA cancellations, Aer Lingus has grounded one flight each serving Cork, Dublin and Shannon. Lufthansa has cancelled one flight to Munich and two to Frankfurt.
Finnair, Swiss and Turkish Airlines have also grounded one flight each to their hubs
‘Exceptionally mild’ morning for some, with temperatures higher than 17C
It has been an exceptionally mild start in places this morning, with temperatures 6C to 10C above the daytime November maximum, according to the Met Office.
Violent storm force 11 winds forecast in British waters
Violent storm force 11 winds – the most powerful short of hurricane-force on the Beaufort scale – are set to hit British waters on Sunday, according to the BBC’s shipping forecast.
The forecast, which denotes winds of between 64 and 72mph, has been issued in four areas – Rockall, around 200 miles west of the Hebrides, Bailey, which lies further north, the Faroes, and southeast Iceland.
Government in close contact with energy firms as they seek to restore outages, minister says
Energy secretary Ed Miliband has said his department is in close contact with energy firms as they seek to restore power to those affected by outages caused by Storm Bert.
Mr Miliband said: “My thoughts are with all those affected by Storm Bert.
“For those who have lost power, my department will be keeping in close touch with the energy companies as they seek to ensure it is restored as swiftly as possible and help those affected.”
Pictured: Firefighters work to pump water away from flooded streets on outskirts of Belfast
Hundreds of trains cancelled due to Storm Bert
Hundreds of trains have been cancelled because of the effects of Storm Bert.
South Western Railway
The main problem on the network from London Waterloo to Surrey, Hampshire, Dorset and Devon is fallen trees. There are blockages between Cobham and Oxshott; between Basingstoke and Farnborough; between Reading and Basingstoke; and between Exeter Central and Honiton.
Northern Rail Many Northern Rail passengers are experiencing difficult journeys. Trains cannot run between Lancaster and Barrow-in-Furness due to flooding in the Ulverston area. “Due to the adverse weather conditions, Northern are currently struggling for road transport availability,” National Rail says.
The Settle-Carlisle line across the Pennines is closed due to flooding in the Hellifield area. The Leeds-Harrogate-York line is also blocked east of Horforth.
Transport for Wales
Due to the impact of Storm Bert, the Heart of Wales line between Shrewsbury and Swansea as well as the link from Llandudno to Blaenau Ffestiniog are both closed. Bus replacements are in place. Flooding on the Valley lines north of Cardiff is also causing cancellations.
Ten people rescued from house hit by landslide in north Wales
Five adults and five children had to be rescued from a house in Llanarmon Dyffryn Ceiriog, near Llangollen in north Wales, following a landslide, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.
Five crews attended the incident after the fire and rescue service was called just prior to 2pm on Saturday. The property has sustained substantial damage, the service said.
Travel disruption continues on Sunday as ferries cancelled and roads closed
Travel disruption has continued into Sunday as ferry operator DFDS cancelled services on some routes until Monday, including its Newhaven to Dieppe sailings.
It comes after as much as 64.4mm of rain fell in Capel Curig, north Wales, in 12 hours on Saturday and wind gusts of up to 82mph were recorded in the Welsh village.
In Wales, the A40 was closed due to a fallen tree, impacting road users from Sennybridge to Brecon, according to Dyfed-Powys Police. In southeast Wales, Gwent Police reported flooding on Sunday morning on the A465, travelling from Merthyr Tydfil towards Tredegar.
Rail operators had cancelled services on some routes all day on Saturday and urged passengers to check their routes before making journeys.
Avanti West Coast cancelled its service between Edinburgh and Carlisle all day on Saturday with the next direct service from Carlisle not scheduled to run until Sunday afternoon. Train journeys to and from Manchester Piccadilly were disrupted on Saturday evening as flooding between Macclesfield and Stoke-on-Trent blocked some lines.
