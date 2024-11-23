Storm Bert weather warnings live: Britons warned to stock up on water and food ahead of heavy snow and wind
Parts of the country are bracing for power cuts as charities and energy companies warn homeowners to stay warm as temperatures drop to freezing
Brits have been warned to stock up on essential supplies ahead Storm Bert this weekend, as the UK braces for 70mph winds and heavy rain.
There are eight Met Office weather warnings - including a severe amber one - in place across the UK on Saturday and Sunday as the second named storm of the season begins to arrive on Friday night.
Advice reportedly sent to British Gas customers includes a recommendation that people stockpile three days’ worth of food and water incase the weather disrupts travel and power.
It also urged people to keep a phone charger, torch and batteries nearby.
Jason Kelly, Met Office Chief Meteorologist, said: “Storm Bert is what we call a ‘multi-hazard event’, bringing snow, rain and wind to the UK for the majority of the weekend. Multiple National Severe Weather Warnings are in place and will be added to and amended over the weekend.
Snow has begun to fall across the UK
52,000 households likely to require help over weekend, say British Gas
British Gas are expecting to see up to 52,000 households require help this weekend with their heating and hot water systems, as temperatures are set to plummet.
Their engineers have urged homeowners to prepare in advance by carrying out simple tasks such as bleeding their radiators and having boilers serviced.
Other tips include carefully checking water pipes, arranging furniture for warmth and preparing your heating before bedtime.
Wrapping up warm, eating well and exercising indoors will help keep your blood pressure levels stable this winter.
Charities warn of impact of cold weather as UK feels ‘first taste of winter’
Charities have warned of the impact of the cold weather on society’s most vulnerable people as the UK experiences what the Met Office has called “the first taste of winter”.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued the first amber cold weather health alert of the season this week and, along with charity Age UK, warned that the conditions could be dangerous for vulnerable people, including the elderly.
Age UK director Caroline Abrahams said the charity was worried that the loss of the Winter Fuel Payment has caused many older people to be “extra fearful” about turning on their heating this winter.
The extra support comes as the Government seeks to reduce the impact of cutting winter fuel payments to about 10 million pensioners.
Drivers should stick to major roads and prepare for breakdown emergencies
RAC Breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson said: “The first taste of winter means drivers are suddenly contending with the some of the worst road conditions we’ve seen all year.
“With freezing temperatures already causing disruption in the east and north of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and snow showers now affecting regions further south, we advise motorists to plan well as ice forms on untreated surfaces.
“Drivers should ensure their tyres have plenty of tread and are inflated to the correct pressure to give them the best possible grip on the road. It’s best to stick to major roads, rather than rural areas where surfaces may not be gritted, reduce speeds and leave plenty of space behind the vehicle in front to ensure you have more time to stop.
“Everyone should travel prepared in case they find themselves broken down at the side of the road: a blanket, warm waterproof coat and gloves, sturdy footwear and a charging cable and mobile power bank are all essentials.”
