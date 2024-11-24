Storm Bert live updates: Body found after man swept away by river as close to month’s rain falls in 48 hours
Close to 400 areas at risk of flooding as Storm Bert brings torrential rains and winds to UK
A body has been found in the search for a 75-year-old man missing in the River Conwy, as the heavy rainfall and thawed snow brought by Storm Bert places nearly 400 areas in the UK at risk of flooding.
Storm Bert brought nearly a month’s worth of rain in less than 48 hours, with winds of up to 82mph recorded, causing chaos for those travellling by road and rail. As temperatures rise, melting snow and heavy rain are causing flooding – with the Met Office issuing six weather alerts on Sunday.
Homes and cars were submerged in Wales as rising waters were reported in towns across the country, including Pontypridd, Ebbw Vale and Aberdare.
A body was found in the search for Brian Perry, who went missing in the River Conwy near the market town of Llanwrst on Saturday, North Wales Police said. A man in his 60s died after a tree fell on his car in Hampshire, while 10 people were rescued from a home hit by a landslide in north Wales, rescue services said.
‘We’re just trying to save what we can,’ says Pontypridd resident hit by flooding
Rania Koutsikou, 32, a part-time lecturer and PhD student at the University of South Wales impacted by the flooding in Pontypridd, said: “We woke up around seven o’clock only because our neighbour was knocking on our door saying that we have to move our car.
“Obviously it was already pretty bad even then. We moved our car, moved some of our stuff and our dog upstairs, and we went to our neighbours who offered us help.
“We’re just trying to save what we can. Nobody [official] took any action yesterday, like brought us sandbags or anything. People are very keen to help, as you can see, everyone is around, offering coffee, offering cookies, fire service are here now.
“I think everyone is safe, that’s the most important thing. But obviously it’s hard.”
Police supporting family after body found in search for 75-year-old missing in River Conwy
North Wales Police said a body had been found in the search for 75-year-old Brian Perry, who went missing in the River Conwy near the market town of Llanwrst on Saturday.
The force had put an appeal out to find Mr Perry after he was last seen at around 4.30pm wearing a red Berghaus waterproof jacket and accompanied by his wife and dog. He had been walking near Gower Road, which has been affected by severe flooding due to Storm Bert.
There has been no formal identification but his family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Chief Inspector Simon Kneale, of North Wales Police, said: “I would like to thank the efforts of all agencies involved in the searches in very difficult conditions and for the local community who supported the teams in the area.
“Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time and they have asked that their privacy is respected.”
Rhondda River half a metre higher than during Storm Dennis, MP says
Sir Chris Bryant, MP for Rhondda and Ogmore, said there are about 10 different areas in his constituency affected by flooding and a fundraising page has been set up to help those in need.
The MP said the river was 53cm higher in Rhondda than it was during Storm Dennis in February 2020. He said: “There’s about 10 different areas in the constituency where there’s been flooding, some have flooded previously and others are completely new.”
The Rheola pub has been flooded for about the third time in five years and this time it was “like a river running through the middle of it”, he said, while residents on Brook Street in Porth had to be evacuated by firefighters.
Sir Chris said: “Quite a few of the local people who I’ve spoken to today don’t have any insurance as if you’re hard up it’s the last bill you pay.”
He said a fundraising page has been launched to help those in need across the area.
Gusts could exceed 70mph, Met Office says
Gusts in exposed coasts could exceed 70mph today, the Met Office has said.
Met Office chief meteorologist Andy Page said: “The strong southerly winds continue today and warnings are in place for central, southern and eastern England, Northern Ireland and western Scotland where gusts could peak at 60 mph and could even reach more than 70 mph along some exposed coasts.
Rainfall to ease through the day, Met Office says
The rainfall affecting much of the UK today will ease through the day, the Met Office has said.
Met Office chief meteorologist Andy Page said: “Impacts from Storm Bert will continue to cause disruption as we go through today, and multiple warnings are in place for wind and rain.”
“While the risk of any snowfall has now diminished, rainfall will affect much of the UK today, in particular some southwestern parts of England and South Wales, but the heaviest rain will ease from these areas through the day.
Body found in search for 75-year-old man missing in river, police say
A body has been found in the search for 75-year-old Brian Perry after he went missing in the River Conwy on Saturday, North Wales Police said.
Firefighters pump water out of Pontypridd street
Firefighters have begun to pump water out of Sion Street in Pontypridd where several homes have been flooded.
This is the second time in four years the street – which runs alongside the River Taff – has experienced major flooding.
Members of the public have been arriving to pass out food and drinks to the emergency workers and people bailing water from their homes.
Storm Bert continues to cause havoc on railways
Busy rail routes have also been affected by the blustery weather.
Multiple fallen trees have damaged overhead electrical wires on the railway line between Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport, causing major disruption until further notice, Greater Anglia said.
Great Western Railway services between Plymouth and Penzance, Reading and Basingstoke and Exeter and Barnstaple have had lines blocked by fallen trees leading to cancellations and delays.
Southwestern Railway services into London Waterloo have been disrupted by a tree blocking the railway between Fleet and Farnborough in Hampshire.
With nearly 400 areas at risk of flooding, severe flooding blocked railway lines between Birmingham New Street and Shrewsbury on Sunday morning, but all lines have now reopened. Trains on the route could still be disrupted until well into the afternoon, National Rail said.
Heathrow and Gatwick: flight cancellation chaos intensifies
Many more flights have been cancelled at Heathrow as Storm Bert disrupts flight schedules.
British Airways has now grounded well over 100 short-haul flights to and from the UK’s busiest airport. Links to Athens and Gibraltar are among the most recent cancellations.
Other airlines have also grounded flights, including SAS to and from Stockholm, TAP Portugal serving Lisbon and two round-trips from Amsterdam on KLM.
Several diversions have added to the disruptions. Emirates’ flagship service, EK1, diverted to Birmingham after attempting to land at Heathrow. An Austrian Airlines flight from Vienna went to Brussels. And two Heathrow-bound flights – Egyptair from Cairo and Saudia from Jeddah – diverted to Gatwick.
The Sussex airport has itself seen four diversions, too. Ryanair from Dublin and easyJet from Nantes both went to Birmingham instead. Wizz Air from Rome landed at Stansted. The longest diversion was on Vueling: a flight from Barcelona to Gatwick flew to Manchester. It later returned to its intended destination.
Storm Bert brings nearly a month’s worth of rainfall in less than 48 hours
Storm Bert has brought more than 80 per cent of November’s average monthly rainfall in less than 48 hours as it continues to cause disruption around the country.
Since the storm began in the early hours of Saturday, 149mm of rain has fallen in Tyn-Y-Waun in Mid Glamorgan, Wales. On average, the area sees 180mm of rain in the whole of November, Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said.
In England, 135.7mm of rain has been recorded from the beginning of the storm until 11am on Sunday in White Barrow in Devon which is around half of the total rainfall typical in November.
