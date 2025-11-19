Snow mapped: Where weather warnings are in place as London hit by wintry showers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An amber weather warning has been issued as parts of the UK are set to see as much as 25cm of snowfall this week as temperatures plunge in the first cold snap of the winter.

The Met Office has warned that this week will be “markedly colder” than it was last week, with “harsh frost” and snow expected on some days.

It comes after snow fell across parts of Scotland as wintry weather grips the northern half of the UK.

Parts of Yorkshire including York and Scarborough are now subject to an amber weather warning from 5am to 9pm on Thursday, with travel delays and power cuts likely.

The forecaster has also issued multiple yellow weather warnings for snow and ice affecting much of the UK on Wednesday and Thursday, with sub-zero temperatures expected.

Seven are in place on Wednesday, covering Northern Ireland, parts of Wales, northern and southwest parts of England and much of Scotland. Five cover northern Scotland, the south west, and the east coast on Thursday.

Forecasters have warned of potential snowfall in Wales, Yorkshire, and norther Scotland towards the end of the week.

open image in gallery ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

It comes as yellow and amber health alerts from the UK Health Security Agency for cold weather came into place on Monday.

The amber warning is in place for the North East, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber, while a yellow alert is in place for the rest of England until 8am on Saturday.

Wet weather is expected across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern and western parts of England and Wales on Tuesday.

open image in gallery The amber warning is in place for the North East, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber, while a yellow alert is in place for the rest of England until 8am on Saturday ( UKHSA )

Met Office Chief Forecaster Neil Armstrong said: “Cold Arctic air from the north is firmly in charge of the UK’s weather, bringing the first notable cold snap of this autumn and giving an early taste of winter weather.

“As a result, winter hazards are likely through the next few days, with snow and ice a particular hazard, and the coldest conditions likely on Wednesday and Thursday. Wintry showers will affect areas exposed to the brisk northerly wind, in particular Northern Ireland, southwest Wales, southwest England, northeast England and across the northern half of Scotland.

open image in gallery ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

“Whilst not all places will see lying snow, where showers are most frequent accumulations of 2-5 cm will be possible. On higher ground in Scotland, 15-20 cm could accumulate, and potentially as much as 15-25 cm over the North York Moors and Yorkshire Wolds.”

Temperatures for much of the UK will be down “a couple of degrees” on Wednesday, including across the south where it will turn colder than average for this time of year.

open image in gallery Weather warnings in place for Wednesday ( Met Office )

Deputy Chief Forecaster Tom Crabtree explained: “Wednesday to Friday will be the coldest part of the week, and this period has the greatest potential for impactful weather, with multiple warnings in place.

“Overnight, temperatures could get down to minus ten, with a significant wind chill from the strong northerly wind making things feel even colder.

“I’m not sure how much wintry stuff we’re going to see across the southern areas, mostly just falling as rain.”

He added: “Northern parts of Scotland seeing plenty, and also down the eastern side of England and eastern Scotland as well – plenty of these rain, sleet and snow showers.”

open image in gallery Weather warnings in place for Thursday ( Met Office )

On Wednesday, most of the country will be under a cold Arctic airmass, with a strong and cold flow making temperatures feel colder.

Mr Crabtree said this would be the coldest part of the week, with temperatures expected to get down to minus ten.

Wintry snow showers are expected to extend south through Wednesday and into Thursday, mainly affecting north facing coastal areas.

open image in gallery ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

Forecasters said the North York Moors and parts of the Yorkshire Wolds could potentially receive 15-25 cm of snow by Thursday, warning of potential disruption. Yellow snow and ice warnings remain in place for the east coast from Newcastle to Hull, northern Scotland, and southwest Wales and parts of Devon and Cornwall.

Mr Crabtree said: “With sub-zero temperatures in the first ‘cold snap’ of the year, updates to the current warnings are possible, so its important people keep up to date with the forecast.”