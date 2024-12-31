New Year’s Eve fireworks cancelled across UK as parties hit by wind, rain and snow weather warnings: live
Celebrations across UK could be hit as snow and wind alerts warn of travel disruption and flooding
Millions of revellers fear a New Year’s Eve washout as heavy rain, eight inches of snow, and 70 mph gales look set to wreak havoc for fireworks displays across the United Kingdom.
Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations have already been cancelled as warnings are issued for snow, rain and heavy winds in nearly every part of the country.
Do not travel warnings have been issued with rivers feared to burst their banks in other areas of Scotland before storms sweep southward over New Year’s Eve.
Three days of warnings are in place with heavy rain turning to blusters of snow showers on Wednesday which will continue through the night in Scotland.
Blackpool Council was forced to make the “tough decision” to cancel its New Year’s fireworks due to high winds.
London’s City Hall has said it is “closely monitoring” the weather with thousands expected to flock to Big Ben for the capital’s fireworks display despite the 41mph gusts expected.
London NYE fireworks supremo insists show will go on
Darryl Fleming - the man organising London’s New Year’s Eve spectacular has been monitoring the weather for the past seven days so he can deliver the event “as safely as possible”.
“The big enemy is the wind, so we have to plan for that in the design stage,” he told the BBC.
“The wind direction is in the right direction, and if we need to curtail parts of the show, we can do that, we have all those plans in place,” he adds.
“We don’t have massive big shells that have a high chance of being taken out of a show.
“From a broadcast point of view nobody is really going to see the difference and everybody will still enjoy the show.”
Newcastle NYE fireworks latest to be cancelled due to gale force winds
Two fireworks displays planned for 6pm and midnight on Newcastle’s Quayside have been cancelled because of the weather.
Winds that could approach 70mph have put paid to plans for the Northern powerhouse’s first new year fireworks display since 2019.
Newcastle City Council said: “Safety always comes first, and the forecast has made it clear that continuing would pose risks to those attending, as well as our event teams working on-site.
“Newcastle’s Quayside is a special place to mark New Year’s Eve, and we understand how disappointing this news will be for both residents and visitors, including those who’ve travelled to our city.
“We’re incredibly proud of the community spirit Newcastle always shows, and we hope everyone can still find ways to safely welcome 2025 with family and friends.
“We’d like to thank everyone for their understanding and patience, and we wish you all a very safe and happy new year.”
Yorkshire town cancels firework show
A New Year’s Eve fireworks event in Ripon, North Yorkshire, has been cancelled because of the weather.
Gusts could reach 70 mph in a few exposed areas across North Yorkshire, the Met Office warned.
On its Facebook page, Ripon City Council said: “Unfortunately we have had to take the decision to cancel our New Year’s Event on the Market Square due to the high winds forecast and yellow weather warning.
“We wish you a very happy and safe New Year.”
Huge waves lead to ‘stay away from beach’ warnings
High tides and strong winds were expected to cause large waves and spray in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, later on Tuesday.
Flood warnings were issued, where flooding was “expected”, for Sandside and Foreshore Road around late afternoon and early evening.
The warning urged people to stay away “from beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads in Scarborough as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous”.
The situation was expected to ease once the high tide has passed and the weather settles.
Gale force winds cancel wacky charity Bathtub race
Poole Quay’s iconic Bathtub Race is one of the latest events to be cancelled due to heavy swells and gale force winds expected over New Year’s Eve.
The wacky race, which has run for 40 years, usually sees dozens in fancy dress and imaginative boat designs paddle to raise money for charity.
But a spokesperson for the event said: “It is with a broken heart that I have to report after the latest set of weather forecasts for New Year’s Day and along with advice from the Poole Quay Harbour Master it has been decreed unsafe for not only the Bathtub Race but the classic car and vintage vehicle event due to heavy rain and gale force winds.”
Mayor promotes ‘exciting’ New Year’s Eve fireworks display amid cancellation fears
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan appears to say the fireworks display will go ahead as he urges people to watch along from home promising “an exciting new element”.
There were fears the event would be cancelled with thousands expected to flock to Big Ben despite 41mph winds.
But Mr Khan, posted on X: “Tickets for the New Year’s Eve fireworks are sold out.
“Watch the magic live from home. Anyone tuning into BBC One will be able to see an exciting new element of the fireworks show.”
London weather being ‘monitored closely’ after NYE cancellations in Edinburgh and Blackpool
There are currently no plans to cancel any New Year’s Eve events in London, but a spokesperson for the mayor confirmed local authorities were continuing “to monitor the weather forecast closely”.
The clock is ticking as thousands are expected to flock to Big Ben with only a few tickets left on the Ticketmaster resale.
Gusts of wind are expected to reach up to 41mph in the runup to midnight in the capital.
Delays to all types of transport are “likely” as strong winds persist and may reach speeds of up to 70mph in England and Northern Ireland, the Met Office has warned.
Latest Met Office radar images show winds battering Northern Ireland and Scotland
A66 closed to ‘vulnerable vehicles’
The A66 is closed to “high sided and vulnerable vehicles” because of strong winds, National Highways says.
The closure affects the section between the M6 in Penrith, Cumbria and the A1M Scotch Corner in North Yorkshire.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead and “consider alternate routes such as the A69”.
Heavy rain closes rail lines across Scotland
Train operator ScotRail said its services are being disrupted by speed restrictions on many routes because of “very heavy rainfall”.
The routes affected are between: Inverness and Perth; Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh; Inverness and Wick; Perth and Stirling; Edinburgh and Inverness; Glasgow Queen Street, Inverness, Aberdeen, Dundee and Perth; and Glasgow Queen Street, Oban and Mallaig.
Network Rail said it has closed the Highland Main Line at Kingussie because of “more extreme rainfall overnight”.
It also closed the line north of Inverness, between Muir of Ord and Dingwall.
