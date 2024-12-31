✕ Close Spectacular fireworks light up the skies as New Year’s Eve celebrations begin worldwide

New Year’s is being celebrated across world – including in London, where the fireworks are set to go ahead despite bad weather forcing the cancellations of events across the UK.

Millions of Britons fear a New Year’s Eve washout as storms heading south look set to wreak havoc, with weather warnings issued for nearly every part of the country.

Heavy rain, snowstorms, 70 mph gales and even landslides are causing travel disruption, flooding and celebration cancellations.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay outdoor events have already been cancelled.

However, while London’s City Hall has said it is “closely monitoring” the weather, a London mayor spokesperson told the BBC the capital’s fireworks display is still due to go ahead despite the 41mph gusts forecast, with thousands expected to flock to Big Ben and millions to watch from around the world.

Network Rail Scotland said they were dealing with 15 flooding incidents on the Far North Line and a landslip near Brora, while rising river levels have led to closures of the Dalguise viaduct lines and the Highland Main Line remains closed in Kingussie.

“Do not travel” warnings have been issued as rivers are feared to burst their banks in other areas of Scotland.

Three days of weather warnings are in place across the country, with heavy rain set to turn to blusters of snow showers on Wednesday, which is forecast to continue through the night in Scotland.