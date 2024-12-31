New Year’s celebrated across world as countdown begins to London fireworks despite bad weather: live
Millions of Britons fear a New Year’s Eve washout as storms heading south look set to wreak havoc on festivities
New Year’s is being celebrated across world – including in London, where the fireworks are set to go ahead despite bad weather forcing the cancellations of events across the UK.
Millions of Britons fear a New Year’s Eve washout as storms heading south look set to wreak havoc, with weather warnings issued for nearly every part of the country.
Heavy rain, snowstorms, 70 mph gales and even landslides are causing travel disruption, flooding and celebration cancellations.
Edinburgh’s Hogmanay outdoor events have already been cancelled.
However, while London’s City Hall has said it is “closely monitoring” the weather, a London mayor spokesperson told the BBC the capital’s fireworks display is still due to go ahead despite the 41mph gusts forecast, with thousands expected to flock to Big Ben and millions to watch from around the world.
Network Rail Scotland said they were dealing with 15 flooding incidents on the Far North Line and a landslip near Brora, while rising river levels have led to closures of the Dalguise viaduct lines and the Highland Main Line remains closed in Kingussie.
“Do not travel” warnings have been issued as rivers are feared to burst their banks in other areas of Scotland.
Three days of weather warnings are in place across the country, with heavy rain set to turn to blusters of snow showers on Wednesday, which is forecast to continue through the night in Scotland.
The New Year's Eve fireworks in London are still set to go ahead despite the bad weather.
A London mayor spokesperon confirmed to the BBC on Tuesday evening that the millions watching at the event and around the world are still set for “a spectacular night of fireworks from the banks of the Thames to welcome in the new year”.
In pictures: Edinburgh after all Hogmanay outdoor events were cancelled due to bad weather
Rain warning and temperatures set to plunge as Ireland celebrates new year
A status yellow rain warning is in place for Cork and Kerry and Met Eireann has predicted a drop in temperature as the country celebrates the new year.
The forecaster has warned that 2025 will bring a cold snap, with temperatures expected to plunge as low as -4C by Thursday.
Cork and Kerry will remain under a status yellow rain warning, which will continue until 6am on Wednesday.
Persistent rain is expected to cause localised flooding and hazardous travelling conditions.
On New Year’s Day, the rain is expected to gradually clear to the south-east.
The forecaster said that brighter conditions and scattered showers will follow from the north-west for the afternoon.
Met Eireann meteorologist Mark Bowe said: “The low moving over on Tuesday will bring significant winds to the north-west but rain will be widespread and rather heavy at times too which could lead to spot flooding.”
The forecaster went on to explain that the weather on Wednesday will prove to be a lot more significant with more rain and very strong and blustery winds for all areas.
Mr Bowe continued: “We are currently tracking the development of the low pressure system expected for Wednesday with potentially some very impactful winds across western and southern areas.”
Parts of UK could enjoy Northern Lights on New Year’s Eve, says Met Office
People in some parts of the UK may have a chance of seeing the Northern Lights on New Year’s Eve, the Met Office said.
People in the east of Scotland, north-east England and Northern Ireland could be treated to sightings of the natural phenomenon, also known as aurora borealis, as they celebrate the new year.
A spokesman said areas of Scotland should have the “best chances” at seeing the Northern Lights.
Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: “Although the solar conditions are set fair to see the northern lights, unfortunately the meteorological conditions are not that helpful.
“Scotland should provide the best chances but with unsettled conditions dominating it will be hard to get a guaranteed view.
“Perhaps the best areas may be those along the eastern coast of Scotland.”
The forecaster said cloud coverage could “hamper any sightings” but added there could be spells of clear skies from about 6pm to 9pm on Tuesday.
Some areas may only see the lights temporarily after the weather service issued an amber warning for rain in the Highlands and Moray until 5pm and a yellow warning for rain and snow for parts of northern and western Scotland.
In pictures: Scarborough battered by waves
People watch waves crashing in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, as snow, rain and wind warnings are in force and are expected to cause travel issues on New Year’s Eve.
Britain’s northernmost rail line closed until 2 January at the earliest
ScotRail has told travellers that the Far North route between Wick and Thurso will be “closed for at least the remainder of today” due to “multiple flooding issues along the line”.
No trains will run on 1 January, in common with other ScotRail services, which means the Wick-Thurso line will be out of action until 2 January at the earliest.
“As bus companies have stated that road conditions are too hazardous here, we’re unable to supply bus replacements along this route,” ScotRail said.
“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this, but safety must come first.
”Tickets dated for travel today, will be valid for use on either Thursday 2 or Friday 3 January 2025.“
In pictures: Drivers tackle horror conditions as roads flood in Inverness
Video shows river levels rising closing rail lines in Scotland
Network Rail have said lines along the Dalguise viaduct “have now risen past the safe limit for trains to run”.
⛔️ Our telemetry at Dalguise viaduct reports the River Tay has now risen past the safe limit for trains to run.— Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) December 31, 2024
The Highland Main Line remains closed, due to the earlier reported high water levels at Gynack and Balavil Burns in Kingussie. @ScotRail @LNER @DRSgovUK @transcotland https://t.co/QBSwYbEPFY pic.twitter.com/521kU1duLD
New Year’s Day swims being called off around Wales
The wet and windy weather has led to traditional New Year’s Day swims to be called off across Wales.
The mayor of Newport in Pembrokeshire took to social media to announce the town’s event would be cancelled, adding: “As the tide will be out we would have to swim from the beach and the wind and gusts have made it too dangerous.”
