Met Office weather warnings issued with winds of up to 60mph expected in parts of UK

The Met Office has issued two new yellow wind warnings with gusts expected to reach up to 60mph in some parts of the UK.

The gales could lead to delays to public transport including ferry services on Tuesday and Wednesday, the forecaster said.

A warning covering large parts of northern England, including Sheffield and Leeds, and a small area of southern Scotland has been put in place from 3am to 2pm on Wednesday.

open image in gallery Map shows the location of the new ( PA Graphics )

Some areas will see gusts of 50mph to 60mph, with potentially higher figures in more exposed places, as west to south-westerly winds pick up from late Tuesday night onwards.

A separate wind warning is also in place from 3pm on Tuesday until 8pm on Wednesday across coastal areas of Wales and Northern Ireland, including Belfast, and all of southern Scotland, including Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Strengthening southerly winds will bring gusts of 40mph to 50mph inland and possibly 50mph to 60mph in more exposed places, the Met Office said.

Delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely in these areas with some bus and train services affected, and large waves in coastal spots.

The latest warnings come as many communities recover from the devastating effects of Storm Darragh earlier this month.

open image in gallery A cedar tree fell in Leamington Spa during Storm Darragh ( PA Wire )

The fourth named storm of the season saw millions warned to stay indoors, tens of thousands left without power and trains cancelled.

Two men were killed during the storm by falling trees hitting their vehicles with another being swept away by a swollen river.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “West to southwesterly winds will become particularly gusty over and to the east/northeast of hills late Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

“Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are possible in some areas, and potentially higher in more exposed places. This may cause difficult travelling conditions, especially on higher level and north-south routes.”

The winds come before a sharp drop in temperature on Thursday with sunshine and showers.

The forecaster says it will be milder again from Friday but will be “changeable and often windy”, with further spells of rain.