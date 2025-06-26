Mapped: Where second heatwave will hit as temperatures set to soar to 32C

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britons are set to bask in another heatwave as temperatures rise to 30C this weekend and get even hotter into next week.

Unsettled conditions on Thursday and Friday will still see temperatures steadily rise, with highs potentially reaching 28C in the south and east by Friday, the Met Office said.

Thunderstorms are possible with warm, humid air set to linger in the south and east on Thursday, with maximum temperatures of 27C in eastern England, the forecaster added.

But temperatures are unlikely to feel “quite as muggy”, meteorologist Honor Criswick said.

“For the first part of the day, it is set to be unsettled (with) outbreaks of quite heavy rain at times, particularly across Scotland,” he said.

“But it’s fairly fast moving, so by the time we reach the afternoon, particularly from the west, we’re going to see the return of those bright and sunny spells.

“And behind this area of rain, a much fresher feel to the air as well.”

open image in gallery Met Office forecast Saturday 28 June ( Met Office )

On Friday, forecasters said the unsettled conditions look set to continue.

According to the Met Office, rain could be heavy in the west, while the east of England could remain dry, escaping with some sunny intervals.

Parts of the south and east may also remain very warm, with highs potentially reaching 28C as the muggy air returns.

open image in gallery Met Office forecast Sunday 29 June ( Met Office )

Temperatures are expected to peak on Monday when much of the country will see temperatures in the early to mid-30s, the UK Health Security Agency said.

It comes as the UKHSA issued an amber heat health alert, covering London, the East Midlands, South East, South West and East of England. It is in place from midday on Friday and will last until 6pm on Tuesday.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also issued a yellow alert for Yorkshire and Humber and the West Midlands for the same time period, with the agency warning of significant impacts across health and social care services.

Going into next week, a low pressure system passes to the north west of the UK on Monday bringing wetter windier conditions to the region. There will be dry and hot weather elsewhere across the country with temperatures reaching 32C in London and the south east, the Met Office forecast shows.

open image in gallery Met office weather forecast Monday 30 June ( Met Office )

Dr Akshay Deoras, a research scientist in the department of meteorology, University of Reading, urged people to “treat extreme heat with the same respect you’d show a dangerous storm.”

He advised against going outdoors during the hottest part of the day and stressed the importance of staying hydrated – drinking water regularly, even without feeling thirsty, and avoiding alcohol, which “can accelerate dehydration.”

To stay cool, he recommended wearing loose, light-coloured clothing and using a wide-brimmed hat when outside. People were also urged not to brush off symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, rapid heartbeat or headaches.

“These warning signs can rapidly escalate into life-threatening heatstroke if ignored,” he said. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should move to a cooler area, remove excess clothing and apply cold water to the skin, he added.