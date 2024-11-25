UK floods latest: Major travel disruption as Storm Bert leaves more than 150 flood warnings in place
More than 150 flood warnings remain in place for England and Wales and travel issues are set to continue
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Storm Bert will continue to cause travel disruptions today due to several rail lines being shut following “devastating” flooding over the weekend.
Rail passengers have been urged not to travel between Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, and Stansted Airport as major disruption is expected until 2pm.
Great Western Railway, which runs services between London and the West, has been forced to suspend many of its journeys telling passengers to “not attempt to travel on any routes.”
At least five deaths have been reported in England and Wales since Storm Bert hit as the heavy rainfall and thawed snow put more than 400 areas in the UK at risk of flooding. A body was found on Sunday in the search for a 75-year-old man missing in the River Conwy, another man in his 60s died after a tree fell on his car on the A34 near Winchester, Hampshire. Three others have died in fatal motor-related incidents.
The second named storm of the season brought nearly a month’s worth of rainfall in less than 48 hours, with winds of up to 82mph recorded, causing chaos for those travelling by road and rail. More than 150 flood alerts remain in place for England and Wales and travel issues are set to continue into the new week.
A5 in Northamptonshire closed in both directions
National Highways said the A5 in Northamptonshire is closed in both directions between the A43 (Towcester) and A422/A508 (Old Stratford) due to “severe flooding” in the area.
Specialist contractors are working at the scene to clear the flood water from the carriageway.
The M32 in Bristol was closed in both directions between Junction 1 (Stoke Gifford) and Junction 19 (M4) from late on Sunday night.
It was fully reopened at around 5am on Monday.
The A66 between North Yorkshire and Cumbria was closed to high-sided and other vulnerable vehicles in both directions between the A1M (Scotch Corner) and the M6 due to strong winds, but the restriction was lifted at around 6.30am.
GWR suspends most rail services as Storm Bert continues
Great Western Railway said it has suspended services on “all key routes” due to flooding and fallen trees.
The operator’s network runs between London Paddington and both south-west England and south Wales.
It said: “GWR has suspended train services on all key routes after flooding and fallen trees have blocked access at key locations on the Great Western network.
“We’re sorry for the disruption to journeys. Network Rail and GWR teams are working hard across the network and will carry out inspections to reopen lines as quickly as possible.
“Disruption is expected to last until at least the end of the day on Monday.
“Customers are advised not to travel and check for the latest updates and GWR.com.”
In pictures: Storm Bert tears across the UK
These images show the extreme weather Storm Bert is bringing across the UK.
The named storm has brought nearly a month’s worth of rainfall in less than 48 hours, with winds of up to 82mph recorded.
Flood warnings and alerts mapped
The government has updated its flood checking service to see where is most at risk across the UK.
There are currently 160 flood warnings in place, with one marked as severe and posing danger to life. This is at the River Nene at the Billing Aquadrome and nearby business parks.
Those living in areas marked with flood warnings are advised to act now to protect themselves. Those in areas where there are flood alerts are advised to be prepared.
For the full list of flood warnings and alerts, and government advice, you can use their flood checking service.
Full story: Body found in search for dog walker as Storm Bert brings month of rain in 48 hours
A body has been found in the search for a dog walker who went missing in floodwater as Storm Bert brought nearly a month’s worth of rain in less than 48 hours and winds of up to 82mph.
Hundreds of flood alerts and five weather warnings were still in place across the UK on Sunday afternoon, as the second named storm of the season continued to cause disruption, including travel chaos.
On Sunday afternoon, North Wales Police said a body had been found in the area of Gower Road, Trefiw, in north-west Wales near the Afon Conwy river, where 75-year-old Brian Perry went missing on Saturday while walking his dog. The body has not been formally identified, but Mr Perry’s family has been informed.
Read the full story here:
Body found in search for dog walker as Storm Bert brings month of rain in 48 hours
Hundreds of flood alerts and five weather warnings still in place across UK as disruption continues
Keir Starmer thanks emergency services
Prime minister Keir Starmer thanked the emergency service personnels, who he said were “working tirelessly to protect communities”, as Storm Bert left a trail of destruction.
“... my thoughts are with those impacted,” he said in a post on X.
“I’m receiving updates on Storm Bert as it develops across the UK.”
Watch: Fallen tree blocks off road in Kent as Storm Bert batters UK
Rail travel warning for today
Rail passengers have been urged not to travel between Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, and Stansted Airport lines after multiple fallen trees damaged the electrical overhead wires.
Major disruption is expected until 2pm today, according to reports.
Southern, which runs rail services across the south-east of England, said some services will be cancelled today or revised because of forecast severe weather, including on its London network and the West Coastway between Havant and Southampton.
Services across other rail companies could start later than normal as tracks that were flooded or hit by fallen trees are inspected.
Full story: Major incident declared in South Wales as Storm Bert takes its toll
A major incident has been declared in South Wales after dozens of homes, businesses and a number of schools were affected by flooding during Storm Bert.
Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council, South Wales Fire and Rescue, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and South Wales Police have declared a major incident for the borough.
Meanwhile, a body has been found in the search for 75-year-old Brian Perry after he went missing in the River Conwy on Saturday, North Wales Police said.
Read the full story here:
Major incident declared in South Wales as Storm Bert takes its toll
Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council, South Wales Fire and Rescue, Natural Resources Wales and South Wales Police have declared a major incident.
Five dead in Storm Bert flooding
At least five people have reportedly died as Storm Bert caused “devastating” flooding over the weekend in the UK, leaving hundreds of homes underwater and turning roads into rivers.
A body was found in the search for a 75-year-old man missing in the River Conwy, as the heavy rainfall and thawed snow brought by Storm Bert put more than 400 areas in the UK at risk of flooding.
A man in his 80s died after his car entered the water near Colne over the weekend, the police said. The man was recovered from the water on Cockhill Lane and rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments