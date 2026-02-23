Zia Yusuf as home secretary… how bad could it possibly be?

If you think Britain is broken now, then consider what this great old country might look like in a few years’ time under a Reform UK government led by Nigel Farage, with Zia Yusuf as home secretary.

With the party ahead in the polls, albeit drooping a little lately, such a prospect is no longer fanciful. We should, perhaps, be grateful to Yusuf, a preternaturally bloodless figure, for being so open about the horror show he has in mind.

The divisions we experienced during Brexit, and even in the anti-immigration riots of 2024, would pale beside what is proposed. Yusuf, who has never been an MP, nonetheless had “shadow home secretary” inscribed on his lectern and invited us to imagine him as the real thing: secretary of state for the home department, in charge of prisons, migration and, God help us, policing.

At a hotel in Dover, and in his first speech as the party’s home affairs spokesperson, to give him his proper title, Yusuf – the “shadow-shadow home secretary” – called for a “vast expansion” of stop-and-search powers, including “saturation policing” in high-crime areas. It is hard not to picture him relishing such authority, the head of a kind of British secret police, delighting in the power at his disposal. It is a sinister, chilling prospect. All he needs is a boost and a fancy uniform.

Rarely has a British political party unveiled a programme that combines cruelty with impracticality on such an extravagant scale. Its potency lies partly in its grotesquery: it is so badly thought-through that one scarcely knows where to begin.

“British ICE” is as good a starting point as any. Like the failed “British DOGE” that Reform claimed would save unspecified billions in local government, it is a Trumpian import – and one that has not proved much use even in the United States. If Yusuf is serious about deporting hundreds of thousands of people who have settled here, started families and built businesses, then the reality would be brutal. People would have to be torn from their homes, seized in the streets, perhaps even have their children used as leverage. God knows what else would be done to hit the targets.

Far from avoiding ID cards – apparently Farage’s preference – Britain would drift towards becoming a police state. The proposed “deportation agency” would supposedly detain 24,000 migrants at any one time, and deport up to 288,000 a year, with five deportation flights leaving daily for destinations across the globe. The logistics alone strain belief.

And if such a force truly attempted this, it would require extensive coercion. Resistance would be inevitable. Officers might be armed, as in the US, with all the dangers that entails. Even if not, the civil unrest would be unprecedented in modern mainland Britain, as officials – they could not do the job otherwise – dragged families from their homes and dispatched them to something resembling a detention camp.

Do we really want to watch neighbours screaming as they are loaded into vans? Do we want armed agents “accidentally” shooting protesters who stand in their way? Or criminalising those who offer shelter? And what would conditions be like for 24,000 detainees – roughly the capacity of a medium-sized football stadium?

Under such a regime, legal redress would evaporate. The Human Rights Act would be repealed. Britain would leave the European Convention on Human Rights. Yusuf promises to “take back control” of the civil service, police and courts from “wokery” and “lefty lawyers”. Habeas corpus, at least for so-called “illegals”, would wither. It would be a hellscape.

There are practical absurdities, too. What if certain countries refused to accept deportees? Would threats to withdraw visas or foreign aid – itself supposedly on the chopping block – suffice? If there were no Rwanda-style scheme, where would people go? Who would do the jobs they currently perform? Who would run their businesses? Would they be compensated for homes and assets left behind? Taxpayers would foot the bill for an exercise as chaotic as it is punitive.

And why stop at “illegal” migrants? If citizenship is restricted to those with approved “ancestral” links, then rights become conditional. Lose citizenship and you may lose your vote, universal credit, even your state pension – despite a lifetime of work. As Matt Goodwin has argued, it takes more than a piece of paper to be British. One wonders what criteria would ultimately apply. Race, perhaps? And if not under Farage and Yusuf, then under those who follow them.

Shouting “racist” or “Nazi” is not enough. Some supporters embrace those labels. Online, amid anonymity and foreign bot activity, they call themselves “national conservatives”, “patriots”, “ethno-nationalists”. They prefer bureaucratic euphemisms such as “re-migration” to the bluntness of “send ’em home”. Some are openly Islamophobic; some antisemitic.

But millions of voters cannot simply be dismissed. The real-world consequences of Reform’s policies must be confronted and debated. At local level, the party has struggled to translate rhetoric into workable governance. At national level, the risks would multiply.

Mass re-migration would devour public funds. Reopening Brexit negotiations to wage a fresh trade war with Europe would compound the damage. Older and poorer voters should ask who will pay the private insurance fees required for NHS access under Reform’s model, and what stripped-back, second-class provision would replace the universal system. Those with pre-existing conditions might wait longer and fare worse. And without migrant labour, hospitals and care homes would face acute shortages.

Project forward to 2036 under a majority Reform government and the picture darkens further. Britain would be smaller, older and whiter; more isolated from Europe; paradoxically more vulnerable to foreign interference; and less able to fund its own defence. The welfare state would shrink to a skeleton. Charity would fill the gaps.

Flags would proliferate; rights would not. The police and courts would be politicised. The BBC could disappear. The NHS would survive only as a minimal safety-net. Protections against discrimination would erode – you might indeed be sacked for being disabled. Migrants and even their British-born children could find their rights curtailed unless they were deemed to “contribute” sufficiently. Meanwhile, the wealthiest would enjoy a generous, low-tax regime.

Reform presents this as a return to a golden age. In truth, it would be a journey to a foreign country – one with painted trains and union jacks on every lamp-post, but also polluted skies, secret policing and once-commonplace diseases such as measles, TB and rickets.

If that is the Britain you want, then vote accordingly. But history offers a warning. Fascism has never delivered prosperity or freedom. It has only ever narrowed both.