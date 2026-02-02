When you’re a twin, the first question people always ask you is: “What does it feel like to be a twin?” (The second is, “Can you feel each other's pain?” to which the short answer – and I’m sorry to disappoint you here – is no.)

My identical twin, Brian, nicknamed Bob, and I had the same answer: “We don’t know what it feels like not to be one.” And then we’d pause, think about it for a moment, and usually add: “But it seems like it would be really lonely to not be a twin.”

Bob died two years ago, aged 46. I now identify as a lone twin. That phrase feels right to me. It captures both what I am and how I feel. A part of me is missing, and that absence is the source of the loneliness. Being a twin is extraordinary, and, inversely, so is losing one. That experience is explored in a new film Twinless, which follows two men who meet through a twin bereavement support group (which I am also a part of). The film prompted me to reflect on and finally put into words my own experience of being a twin and twin loss.

We absolutely loved being identical twins. It may have been the thing we were most proud of; a life experience so rare that we felt genuinely blessed. For the first twenty years of our lives, we barely referred to ourselves as “I,” it was always “We.”

As we got older and lived away from each other, Bob in Chicago and I in the UK and other countries, we became even more conscious of how being twins was a core part of who we were, and how much we cherished it. We had a shared feeling of comfort, connection and uniqueness. It wasn’t loyalty; it was deeper than that. That oneness carried a specialness and completeness I didn’t fully recognise at the time. It wasn’t about constant physical presence, but a bond that was simply always there. When that kind of closeness is your norm, it’s almost impossible to explain, and easy to take for granted, even when you know how rare it is.

Our relationship wasn’t perfect. There were tensions and frustrations throughout our adult lives. I don’t want us to come across as some unified “being of happiness”, because that wasn’t the reality, far from it. I’m describing how being a twin felt to me then, and how I understand it now.

After Scott, left, lost his identical twin Brian, he entered a unique grief ‘focused on loss of the future and my identity’ ( Scott Hinkle )

Being a twin is rare, being an identical twin is rarer still and layered on top of that, my brother was gay, and I’m straight. That contrast became part of the fabric of our relationship and widened the world I was exposed to through him. Bob was unapologetically himself; he was the first openly gay person to come from our tiny town in rural Nebraska, and he carried a deep respect for the history, challenges, and resilience of the gay community that I shared.

Being an identical twin to a proud gay man shaped me in lasting ways, and I desperately miss that. Sharing life so closely with his way of seeing the world helped me find my own path, shaped by living in multiple countries, working in war zones, learning to listen more deeply, and developing a wider view of the world.

My brother was healthy, a personal trainer, and in phenomenal shape. He died unexpectedly after drinking too much vodka on vacation in Florida. The shock was immediate and absolute. In an instant, my world was dismantled. I lived with a level of fear and pain I had never known, with anxiety and panic attacks for the first time. Much of that first month is blurry now, and even returning to it feels brutal. Life narrowed to second-by-second living, then minute-by-minute, then day-by-day, until, without any clear transition, it began to shift into another phase of grief, focused on loss of the future and my identity.

I hadn’t only lost Bob, but a part of myself and our future. We owned a place in Chicago that we called “Twincation”. Our retirement plan, our idea of being twins always on vacation, disappeared in an instant. There was also the loss of everything he still wanted to do, which was the hardest part of all. For a while, I also lost my capacity for joy and even the hope of ever finding it again. Losing my twin felt like the earth without the moon, a natural orbit suddenly gone, leaving me unanchored and hurtling through space.

I carried vast amounts of anger: towards him, the unfairness of life, that things shouldn’t have gone this way. Anger that he didn’t change certain behaviours, and anger at myself for not doing more. During that first year, I wasn’t always easy to be around; I acted out, I was selfish, and at times, honestly, I was a bit of an asshole.

Within six years, my partner Jenny lost two close friends and her sister, and I lost Bob. All were under 50. It’s hard to articulate the amount of grief we’ve lived through together. I’m endlessly grateful for her love and support, and I look towards a future that feels brighter, knowing our relationship is grounded in the resilience we didn’t ask for, but now carry.

Now, I’m shaping my new normal. It’s about connecting with my brother’s joy and life-force, and learning to look back with love rather than being overtaken by grief. That isn’t easy, and I can’t always do it. But Bob’s compassion and commitment to joy are things I don’t just want to remember; I want to live them. I want his way of moving through the world – open, curious, fully himself – to guide me towards deeper connection and a life that feels full again.

