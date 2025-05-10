Tighter restrictions on visas aren’t just mean-spirited, they’re counter-productive

“Growth is the number one priority of this government,” Keir Starmer said last year. Last week, in the wake of the local elections, he reaffirmed that we need to go “further and faster”. We’re about to get a very clear indication as to whether the prime minister means what he says or if the government has other priorities.

The government is due to produce a white paper on immigration next week. If growth is the priority, we have a reasonably good idea of what it will include: streamlining the visa system for skilled workers; reducing some of the fees which make the UK less competitive globally; emphasising that the UK welcomes international students; and measures to attract as many US-based researchers fleeing the Trump administration’s wars on free speech and science as possible.

Sadly, none of this seems very likely. The prime minister has also promised to deliver lower immigration numbers and it’s unclear what this means in practice. Immigration is already falling, and all credible estimates suggest it will continue to do so, probably quite sharply. Briefings have focused on the “graduate visa” which allows international students to stay in the UK for two years. The objection appears to be that some are then shifting to work visas, meaning they may stay in the country longer term.

But let’s think about this logically for a moment. A student comes here and pays for her education thereby subsidising UK-born students, and injecting money into the local economy. After that, she moves to a graduate visa, meaning she can work in any job from Deliveroo to Deloittes. Given that she’s young and can’t claim any benefits, she’s almost certainly making a positive contribution to the economy and labour market. After that, if she wants to stay, she needs to get a skilled work visa – which could either be for a relatively low-paid job in the care sector or a lucrative one in finance, IT or other high-demand, high-productivity sectors. International students are generally not permitted to be accompanied by dependants but if she did have a spouse he’d almost certainly be working too.

So what exactly is the problem here? Most students leave after their studies. The ones who don’t leave are those who can enter and then progress in the UK labour market. That is how the system is designed; a feature, not a bug. It’s true some students are moving into the care sector, often to low-paid jobs; but this is because successive governments have chosen looser immigration rules for that sector in preference to improving pay and conditions. And that’s because the sector is desperate for staff.

‘More generally, any attempt to make large further cuts to immigration is likely to reduce growth – not only the size of the economy overall, but average household incomes and living standards’ ( PA Wire )

The alternative policy here appears to be that we send the former student, who has built roots and friendships here, back to her own country, so that we can allow someone else to come here in her stead to do the job that we want to be filled. Not only is this mean-spirited and economically counterproductive, but it’s not even clear that it will reduce net migration over time.

The rationale for further restrictions appears to be that, according to an unnamed Labour official, “On the doorstep, people don’t make a distinction between graduate visas and small boats.” This has the remarkable distinction of being simultaneously false (there is ample polling evidence that the vast majority of people are perfectly capable of making this distinction), contemptuous of the electorate, and a dreadful way of making policy.

This is just one example of the potential damage done by knee-jerk policymaking in this area. More generally, any attempt to make large further cuts to immigration is likely to reduce growth. And by growth, I do not simply mean the size of the economy overall, but average household incomes and living standards. Given that the migrant workforce is growing considerably faster than the overall population, and their earnings are higher and growing faster than those of UK-origin employees, it follows that – as the ONS concluded earlier – they are boosting rather than subtracting from per-capita GDP.

Meanwhile, the incessant claims from some politicians and newspapers about recent growth being mostly or entirely driven by “low-skilled migration” have little or no support from the actual data. There are certainly plenty of recent migrants on relatively low pay – but equally many on average or better wages. And, perhaps more importantly, they seem to be seeing quite rapid earnings progression, so the longer-term impacts may be even more positive.

This matters for the public finances and our ability to finance public services. Recently, the Centre for Policy Studies claimed that, if recent migrants were allowed – as they mostly are after five years of residence – to settle, then the lifetime net fiscal cost would be £234 billion. However, this used the wrong data for earnings and employment. Simply correcting the errors suggests that they actually should have reported a lifetime net fiscal benefit of approximately £125 billion, although the uncertainties here are considerable.

Making it harder for people to come here to work, study or stay here may indeed “get immigration down” but it will also “get growth down”. Making the former a priority over the latter means betting that voters prefer fewer foreign students and workers, even at the expense of growth – not just in the headline statistics, but manifested in closed universities and care homes, and even more dysfunctional public services.