For effort alone, it’s time to give Trump the Nobel Peace Prize

Never knowingly understated, Donald Trump presented his 20-point Gaza peace plan as if it were a 20-storey block of the most expensive apartments ever built, his most ambitious real estate project yet, something the whole world has begged him for, and how he is the one only he could build it.

Peace is, apparently, after “thousands of years” of conflict, “beyond very close”. He described the announcement as a “big, big day, a beautiful day” and “potentially one of the greatest days ever in civilisation”.

With a faux modesty that only he can bring to any project, Trump declared he would chair something called the “Board of Peace”, the first time an American president has appointed themselves chair of an abstract noun: “It will be headed by a gentleman known as President Donald J Trump of the United States… that’s just what I want, is some more work to do. But it’s so important that I’m willing to do it.”

Yet, to be fair, it is historic, or at least potentially. No previous president, not even Jimmy Carter or Bill Clinton, has launched an initiative on this scale, in such unpromising circumstances, and somehow with more chance of success. Trump has indeed forged a formidable coalition of nations and people to work towards it, including Tony Blair, who, as has often been said, possesses perhaps the wrong kind of extensive experience of conflict in the region.

Blair’s enemies will never tire of calling him a “war criminal” over the admittedly illegal war in Iraq, and he will never apologise for ridding that country and the world of Saddam Hussein. None of that will get in the way of the work he needs to now to broker peace, as a UN-US-EU-Russia envoy in the Middle East, and elsewhere. In due course, he and Trump may be in line for the Nobel Peace Prize, or, more fairly, all the no doubt illustrious members of the Board of Peace.

However, like Trump himself, we are getting way, way, ahead of ourselves.

The Board of Peace hasn’t even been officially named, and, reports say, Hamas haven’t had sight of the plan (though they can read most of it on the internet). It could all turn out to be an elaborate way of Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu justifying the completion of the destruction of Gaza, if not the entire Palestinian entity. If Hamas rejects the plan or, as Netanyahu added, try to mess around with it, then Israel will have the full support of the United States to “finish the job”.

Although Trump spoke wistfully about getting Hamas’ principal sponsor, Iran, on board, it is not – and, for that matter, neither is Hezbollah. Hamas is being asked to accept disarmament, release the Israeli hostages, renounce all claims to the governance of Gaza and basically become a conventional democratic political entity or – more palatable to the Israelis – disappear.

But because, as we have seen, Hamas doesn’t actually care how many Palestinians get killed in its bombings and the famine, using the suffering of civilians in Gaza to pressure Hamas won’t work. We know that because it hasn’t since 7 October 2023, when they committed their atrocities in a cynical, but successful, bid to get Israel to go to war.

Syria also remains uncommitted, while the Houthi rebels in Yemen are a constant source of provocation. The Palestinian Authority itself and President Abbas have not yet been given the status in the process they deserve.

The other thing about any peace process – Northern Ireland, former Yugoslavia, central Africa – is that it has to have sufficient momentum and support to withstand suicide bombers, assassinations and, indeed, atrocities and war crimes along the way. If one person in a suicide vest in Jerusalem can blow up the Trump peace plan, because the other parties will immediately react and escalate, then it will get nowhere. The resolve of all concerned will be sorely tested.

Having said all that, like every other peace plan ever, it’s the only one anyone has got, and it deserves support, even from the Blair-haters and the never-Trumpers. There is some cause for hope. Despite the blank cheque Trump gave Netanyahu, and the Israeli prime minister’s sycophantic words about him being the state’s best friend ever, Trump is tiring of his old friend BiBi. Israel is not, in fact, winning its war, and is getting in the way of Trump’s diplomatic, economic and personal ambitions in the rich Gulf states. That, presumably is why he made Netanyahu make the call to the prime minister of Qatar to apologise for the missile attack on the Hamas negotiating team who were in Qatar as guests of the government. Only Trump could have pulled that off.

The domestic political situation in Israel and Netanyahu’s unpopularity will also help the process, and the Israeli commanders will be relieved that they will soon stop following orders they don’t believe in. Egypt and Jordan count for much, and if the fighting in Gaza had continued, they would have had to review their long-established peace treaties with Israel.

We all know Trump is a monster, unworthy of the office he holds, and has been himself, through his catastrophic misjudgement of Putin, a substantial threat to the peace and security of the West. But on this, he, Blair and the rest of the team have to command our respect and everyone’s backing, and they can have all the vainglorious prizes they want.

Above all, Trump’s horrendous plan to expel the Palestinians of Gaza and turn part of their homeland into a beach resort has been abandoned and superseded. That alone makes it a big, beautiful day.