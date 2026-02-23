It’s the public reaction to the Bafta N-word incident that’s the real problem

Nobody had a good Baftas. Not Timothée Chalamet, whose film Marty Supreme was nominated 11 times, but left with nothing. Not Teyana Taylor, who led all the “worst dressed” lists, thanks to an overly fussy plum gown by Burberry.

And definitely not the BBC, who managed to broadcast a racial slur shouted by a Tourette’s sufferer during the ceremony.

When Black actors Delroy Lindo and Michael B Jordan, stars of the vampire film Sinners, took to the stage to present an award, the N-word rang out across the Royal Albert Hall.

Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson was in the star-studded audience, part of delegation for I Swear, a film about his life growing up in Scotland with coprolalia, which causes him to involuntarily utter expletives, as well as obscene, taboo or socially inappropriate words.

As anyone who saw the BBC coverage of the event will tell you, the two Americans were visibly shocked – but they quickly regained their composure, and returned to the matter at hand, announcing the winner for Best Visual Effects. In that moment, I don’t think you can fully police someone’s reaction to having that word shouted at them.

The UK film academy has, of course, apologised to the actors for the racial slur, as has the BBC, for broadcasting what it called “strong and offensive language” on a Sunday night. But Black actor Jamie Foxx was unmoved, calling the jaw-dropping moment “unacceptable”, and wondering aloud on social media: “Out of all the words you could’ve said, Tourette’s makes you say that?”

Foxx has since gone further, claiming: "Nah he meant that s***."

Like most Black people, I have been called the N-word too many times to count. How I react depends on which day you catch me on. And I don’t think I’ve ever had the same reaction twice. Sometimes, I’ve laughed and thrown my hands in the air, and other times I’ve just thrown them. What I do know is that when you’re dressed up at a prestigious black-tie event, you definitely would have your defences down, assuming that you were in a safe space.

Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo heard a racial slur while presenting an award at the 2026 Baftas ( BBC )

To give him credit, the event’s host, Alan Cumming, had warned at the top of the ceremony that in attendance was someone with Tourette’s, and that such an outburst might be expected. Given the two-hour delay between the live event and it going out on BBC One, couldn’t Davidson’s remark simply have been bleeped out, or cut altogether from the broadcast, in much the same way that Nigerian filmmaker Akinola Davies Jr’s cry of “Free Palestine!” got the chop?

But here’s where the BBC really got it wrong. After the incident, and in spite of Cummings’ warning, he felt it necessary to give a further explanation: “Tourette’s syndrome is a disability, and the tics you’ve heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette’s syndrome has no control over their language. We apologise if you are offended tonight.”

For my money, Hannah Beachler, Sinners’ production designer, got it right when she criticised what she called the corporation’s “throwaway… ‘if you were offended’ apology at the end of the show”, which she said “made the situation worse”.

Can we stop making these kinds of apologies? They feel empty without any form of acknowledgement. People were offended. Black people.

The N-word carries some serious weight, and sometimes you can’t help but react emotionally to it, whatever the reason for it being used. Those two actors were violated in front of their peers, and then on almost-live TV.

But please can we also recognise that Davidson will be absolutely mortified by his outburst? Involuntary tics and outbursts do not indicate a person’s true feelings and are not a reflection of their character. The awareness of Tourette’s he had hoped to promote has all but been lost.

What also has happened is instead of this being a moment that could have promoted understanding, two marginalised groups are now fighting.

The irony is not lost on me that Sinners – a film in which vampires serve as metaphors for systemic racism, colonialism and white supremacy in the American South in the 1930s – is about racial and cultural erasure. And isn’t erasure exactly what has now happened to Davidson, who did not appear at the Bafta winners’ press conference, presumably to protect him from all the awkward questions that would be coming his way? In another twist, the BBC has now pulled its coverage from the iPlayer.

John Davidson, whose life as a Tourette's sufferer is the subject of 'I Swear', in which he is portrayed by Robert Aramayo, who won the leading actor Bafta ( Getty )

Many African-Americans will feel as though two of their biggest stars have come to Britain and been disrespected in a major way, at one of the biggest events in the award show calendar. One African-American disability campaigner who tweets as @Olas_Truth asked: “The person who said the racial slur was born and raised in Scotland. Why is the N-word even in your vocabulary or one of your tics?”

I mean no disrespect as I’m sure this woman does great work in raising awareness about issues surrounding disability, but too many African-Americans only recently found out there are Black people in Scotland.

I have also seen African-Americans arguing on social media that Davidson should have not been allowed into the ceremony, but rather put in a private, soundproofed box where he could not be heard. People belonging to a community that knows about segregation should know better.

This could have been an opportunity to advocate for Black people who also suffer from the same condition as Davidson. We already know that Black people with autism/ADHD are often dismissed as being difficult and rude and the victims of double discrimination. Black people with Tourette’s have faced this, too.

What some people have said about this disability campaigner is beyond disgusting. And those people who say they understand and sympathise with Davidson, let’s now see you extend the same courtesy to Black people with coprolalia.