Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Friday’s release of Wicked: For Good is a reminder to many moviegoers that a trip to the big screen is anything but cheap.

Subscription service MoviePass estimated that a family-of-four can pay as much as $108, on average, for tickets to a premium-format movie in higher-priced markets such as Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

Add on the cost of concessions, and moviegoers may rather stay home and enjoy their streaming services instead.

With prices leaving families feeling like their finances have been left on the cutting room floor, is there a way to make movie night more affordable?

Luckily, there is. Between special theater pricing, membership programs, and subscription services, individuals and families can ease the financial sting of a night out at the movies.

open image in gallery Movie prices can make a night out for a family of four expensive, but prices can vary based on where you live. ( Getty Images )

The national average for the cost of a standard movie ticket is around $11.50. However, that cost can change drastically depending on where you live, MoviePass noted:

Large cities: $15 to $20

Midsize cities: $12 to $15

Small towns and rural areas: $8 to $11

On average, big-city ticket prices were nearly double the price of those for moviegoers in small towns and rural areas.

Midsize cities, which included Atlanta, Dallas, and Denver, offered prices that fell in between the low-end big-city, and small-town rates.

MoviePass also noted that premium format movies such as IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and 3D cost an average of $3 to $7 more per ticket.

Monitor your credit scores effortlessly.

Create an account today. Terms and conditions apply. LEARN MORE ADVERTISEMENT

Monitor your credit scores effortlessly.

Create an account today. Terms and conditions apply. LEARN MORE ADVERTISEMENT

So, tickets for a premium-format film in a big city could cost as much as $108, for a family of four, or as little as $60 for four standard tickets.

No matter where you live, the cost of catching a movie can be too steep for families looking for an affordable night out. Why the high prices? It all goes back to film production costs, paying star actors and actresses, and massive marketing campaigns, Adam Paul, professor of screen acting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, told The Independent by email.

“Stars are expensive because their value to attract audiences is the primary marketing tool of a studio release,” Paul said. “They are brands as strong - if not stronger - than the studio themselves…All of this trickles down to the consumer in the form of ticket and concession prices.”

How to find a reasonably priced movie ticket

Moviegoers looking for a way to ease the financial burden of a night at the movies can turn to several options for getting cheaper tickets.

Take advantage of discounted days and times

A traditional way to save money is to attend matinee viewings that take place in the late morning and early afternoon. For example, New York City’s AMC Empire 25 offers 15-20 percent off ticket prices for showings of Wicked: For Good before 4 p.m.

Another option is to check with your local theaters about discounted movie days. “Many theaters now offer considerably lower ticket prices on certain days of the week,” Paul said.

open image in gallery Moviegoers looking for lower ticket prices can buy matinee tickets, enroll in theater memberships, or sign up for subscription services ( Getty Images/iStock Photo )

Sign up for theater memberships

Three of the most recognizable brands in the U.S. - AMC, Regal, and Cinemark - offer free, and/or paid, membership plans that reduce the cost of tickets, concessions, and, in some cases, waive online booking fees. Each theater offers multiple membership tiers, with higher tiers offering better benefits.

For example, Cinemark’s Movie Club membership costs $10.99 to $11.99 per month, depending on which state you live in, and offers:

Extra discounts on Cinemark’s Tuesday special pricing

Concession discounts of 20 percent

Waived online ticket fees

One free 2D movie ticket per month

Unused tickets roll over and never expire as long as your membership is active.

Enroll in a movie subscription service

MoviePass is a subscription service that awards a certain number of credits each month that subscribers can redeem for movie tickets. The service has three membership levels starting at $13, $23, and $33 per month. The cheapest plan offers credits for up to two movies, the standard plan provides credits for up to three movies, and the premium plan awards credits for up to four movies.

Unlike brand-specific theater memberships, MoviePass allows you to redeem your credits at multiple theater brands.

Is going to the movies this holiday season still worth it?

For those who want a simple moviegoing experience without signing up for memberships or viewing movies at certain times or on specific days, there’s likely one big question lingering in their minds (and wallets): Is it worth it?

To that, University of Nevada’s Professor Paul said the answer is clear: Yes.

“In an increasingly divisive world, the opportunity to carve out a small portion of our recreational time to experience a singular thing with other people is a reminder that we are not alone,” he said.

“Things are shifting in this world of how stories are exhibited, but there is still a hunger for it that speaks to the value of going out to a focused space to communally experience entertainment that moves us.”