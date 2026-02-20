Del Taco closes all stores in one state as company faces financial woes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Del Taco, the Mexican‑inspired fast‑food chain and longtime rival to Taco Bell, has abruptly shut down all of its 11 Georgia locations, fully exiting the state, reportedly, for the third time.

The sudden closures, which occurred Tuesday without warning, affect restaurants in Snellville, Lawrenceville, Smyrna, Douglasville, Calhoun, Dalton, Centerville, Fort Oglethorpe, Rome, and Columbus. Google now lists these locations as “permanently closed,” and Georgia has been removed from Del Taco’s online store locator.

Customers visiting former Del Taco locations in recent days found storefronts shuttered, with simple typed notices announcing the shutdowns now appearing on windows, according to WTVM.

The nearest open Del Taco for Georgia residents is now in Florida, Myrtle Beach, or Huntsville, Alabama, depending on location, according to the outlet.

A spokesperson for Del Taco told The Independent in a statement: "We were recently informed that the franchisee operating our Atlanta, Columbus and Macon, Georgia locations has closed all restaurants in these markets. This closure occurred without prior notice to Del Taco. The franchisee is currently undergoing bankruptcy proceedings, and we are actively exploring options to reopen these locations as soon as possible. Updates will be shared as plans are finalized.”

Del Taco abruptly closed all 11 of its Georgia locations Tuesday ( Getty Images )

Tuesday’s shutdown marks the third time Del Taco has exited Georgia, according to retail and restaurant blog Tomorrow’s News Today Atlanta. The chain last re-entered the Georgia market in 2012.

After being acquired by Jack in the Box in 2022 for $585 million, Del Taco ran into mounting financial trouble, including declining system-wide sales for five consecutive quarters by mid-2025 and multiple franchisee bankruptcies. One of the hardest-hit operators was Matador Restaurant Group, which ran 22 Del Taco locations across Georgia and Alabama and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July.

In December 2025, Del Taco was sold again, this time to Yadav Enterprises for about $119 million.

Founded in 1964, Del Taco is known for menu items like tacos, burritos, fries and the Double Del cheeseburger, which consists of two grilled beef patties, American cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions and burger sauce on a sesame bun.

There are currently almost 600 Del Taco locations across 19 states, according to a news release earlier this month. It is unclear if those figures reflect the recent Georgia closures.