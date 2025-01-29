Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The US will halt $50 million worth of condoms due to be shipped to Gaza, Donald Trump’s new 27-year-old press secretary said.

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and the White House Office for Management and Budget (OMB) found “that there was about to be $50 million taxpayer dollars that went out the door to fund condoms in Gaza”, Karoline Leavitt claimed to reporters at the new-look briefing.

“That is a preposterous waste of taxpayer money. So that’s what this pause is focused on, being good stewards of tax dollars,” Leavitt said in the press briefing, which she told reporters will no longer be reserved for the legacy media but will now include social media influencers and podcasters.

Condoms are a common element of foreign aid shipments. The US Agency for International Development (USAID) says condoms play an “important role within USAID's HIV prevention, care, and treatment efforts.”

open image in gallery Elon Musk, chair of the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), arrives on Capitol Hill in December ( Getty Images )

Musk, who is leading the Trump administration’s DOGE department, described the cut as the “tip of the iceberg”, adding in a post on X, without evidence: “My guess is that a lot of that money ended up in the pockets Hamas, not actually condoms.”

The Trump administration has also blocked a $37 million pending payment to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Leavitt added, after the president signed an executive order cutting ties with the global health body on his first day in office.

A White House official told Fox News Digital that a memo from the OMB would temporarily pause grants, loans and federal assistance programs. The programs will be reviewed to judge whether the funding coincides with president Donald Trump’s executive orders - including those relating to the funding of nongovernmental organisations (NGOs).

“If the activity is not in conflict with the President’s priorities, it will continue with no issues,” the White House official told Fox News Digital. “This is similar to how HHS [Department of Health and Human Services] stopped the flow of grant money to the World Health Organization after President Trump announced the US withdrawal from the organization.

open image in gallery Social media influencers will now be invited to White House press briefings, Leavitt announced ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“Or how the State Department halted several million dollars going to condoms in Gaza this past weekend.”

In a new style of press briefing, Leavitt, who is the youngest person in history to hold the press secretary role, said that “new media voices” including “independent journalists, podcasters and social media influencers” would be welcomed into the briefings.

She promised legacy media outlets they would “call you out” for reporting misinformation. One newly invited member thanked Leavitt for “giving voices to media outlets that represent millions and millions of Americans,” the Telegraph reported.

Fears have grown that White House briefings could become restricted only to journalists who provide favourable coverage of the president.