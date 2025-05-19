Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump Jr. has taken aim at Joe Biden’s wife for failing to miss the signs of her husband’s prostate cancer.

The US president’s son shared a conspiratorial message claiming that the White House must have known about Biden’s diagnosis while he was in office.

“What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup???” Trump Jr. said in a sarcastic jab at former First Lady Jill Biden.

There is no such thing as stage five cancer. The post appears to be a sarcastic swipe at Ms Biden, who has a doctoral degree in education.

Hours earlier, Trump Jr. shared a screenshot calling for respect for the Biden family after the diagnosis. He added, " 100 percent agree.”

open image in gallery Former president Joe Biden was joined by his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, on 'The View' for his first TV interview since dropping out of the 2024 presidential race. A day later, he was found to have prostate cancer ( ABC )

Trump Jr. wasn’t alone in spreading theories without proof.

Dr. Ronny Jackson, a Republican congressman and Donald Trump’s former physician, tweeted his belief that Biden’s doctor during his tenure in the White House was “more concerned about assisting with the political cover up than providing world class medical care.”

Meanwhie, right-wing influencers the Hodgetwins, tweeted: “Less than a year ago Biden’s doctors stated Biden was healthy. Currently Biden has prostate cancer with metastasis to the bone. With the best doctors money can buy there’s no way they didn’t know. The Democrats and the media all lied and coverup it up!”

In a statement released by the former president’s office on Sunday, it was announced that Biden was diagnosed a week prior after experiencing “increasing urinary symptoms”.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” the statement read.

“On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management. The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

Trump, who has often ridiculed Biden following rumours of his ill-health while in office, wrote that he was “saddened” to hear about the diagnosis.

He wrote: “Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis.

“We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”