Dr Sophie Shotter and Nadine Baggot longevity, sexism and anti-ageing

Is ‘longevity’ just anti-ageing repackaged for the new generation? The more we think about living forever, the more we tend to obsess over our behaviours and this new-found health anxiety has found a comfortable bedfellow with western beauty standards. The implication that women who look their age have less value in our society is perhaps propped up now more than ever by our obsession with low biological age and living longer. Beauty journalist Nadine Baggott and longevity doctor Dr Sophie Shotter discuss what the biohacking boom means for women. With podcast host Emilie Lavinia, the two unpack standards, sexism, what actually works and what doesn’t.