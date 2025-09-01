Tennis star’s cap snatched from child in viral video

A viral video appeared to show a man snatching Kamil Majchrzak's cap away from a young tennis fan at the US Open.

Footage showed the Polish player offering his cap to a child in the crowd, before a man next to the youngster takes the cap.

Majchrzak met the young fan after the incident, sharing footage on his Instagram page showing him shaking hands with two boys and giving them gifts — including a cap that looked similar to the one he almost handed to the boy in the crowd.