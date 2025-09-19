Luke Littler has announced that he will be “taking a step back” to pursue “something he loves”.

In a cryptic video posted on X on Thursday (18 September), the reigning world darts champion reflected on his “awesome career”, adding that he “couldn’t ask much better for myself”.

Listing off some of his accomplishments, the 18-year-old thanked fans for a "phenomenal two years” but admitted it was time to step away.

“It'll shock some people. It's not been an easy decision. Now I want to focus and do something I really love."

Standing up and walking out of the camera, Littler can be heard mumbling: “You think they’ll fall for that?”