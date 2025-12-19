England Lioness stars Chloe Kelly, Hannah Hampton and Lucy Bronze have revealed who has inspired them the most in their sporting careers.

The footballers spoke to The Independent on the red carpet at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards on Thursday (18 December).

Hampton said: “For me, 100 percent my family, they've helped me through tough moments.

“My brother's given up his own sporting, career to help me get to the top of mine,. I've always been admired by my brother's strength and determination to get to where he's got to.

Kelly said: “Kelly Smith at the start of my career, being able to look up to such an amazing role model, for sure, Kelly Smith.”

Bronze added: “The person who inspired me the most ever has always been Kelly Holmes. She's the first woman that I watched on TV at any sport be strong, be fearless, and successful.”