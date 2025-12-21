Kelly Osbourne’s son walks out as mascot at late grandad Ozzy’s beloved Aston Villa

Kelly Osbourne's son walked out at as a mascot at Villa Park, the home of his late grandfather Ozzy's beloved Aston Villa.

Sidney Osbourne was led out by club-captain John McGinn before the game, as Villa beat Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday (21 December).

The TV personality stood alongside John McGinn in the tunnel, as Sidney looked eagerly towards the pitch in the arms of the Scottish international.

Ozzy Osbourne, who died of a cardiac arrest aged 76 in July, was a life-long Aston Villa fan, and played Black Sabbath's final gig at the stadium a few weeks before his passing.