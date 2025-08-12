Watch as Emma Raducanu complains about a crying child in the crowd during her narrow defeat to Aryna Sabalenka at the Cincinnati Open on Monday (11 August).

An official responded: "Do you want me to send the child out of the stadium?" which was then met with shouts of "Yes" from the crowd.

The British star was beaten 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 7-6 (7-5) in the U.S. by the world number one in women's singles, narrowly losing the three-hour-long match's conclusive set.