Watch: Brazilian skater breaks world record with drop down 22-storey ramp

Watch the moment Brazilian skateboarder Sandro Dias skates down a 22-storey building, breaking two Guinness World Records.

The 55-year-old skater dropped in from the Centro Administrativo Fernando Ferrari building in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on Thursday (25 September), breaking the record for the tallest drop into a temporary quarter pipe and the fastest speed on a temporary quarter pipe.

Dias carried out four successful attempts before making his final record-setting run, which lasted eight seconds, at a speed of 103.8 kph.

"I knew it was possible, but almost impossible to actually pull off," he said.