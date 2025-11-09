A 100-year-old veteran has heartbreakingly said winning World War II “wasn’t worth it” due to state of Britain today.

Alec Penstone left Good Morning Britain viewers and hosts Adil Ray and Kate Garraway shocked and upset on Friday (7 November), as he spoke about serving alongside his close friends, many of whom lost their lives.

When asked about Remembrance Sunday, Mr Penstone said: “My message is, I can see in my mind's eye those rows and rows of white stones and all the hundreds of my friends who gave their lives, for what? The country of today?

“No, I'm sorry, but the sacrifice wasn't worth the result of what it is now.”