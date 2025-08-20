US Navy ship USS New Orleans catches fire while docked in Japan

Dramatic footage shows a US Navy ship on fire while it was docked in Okinawa, Japan.

The USS New Orleans went up in flames while it was moored close to an American military port on Wednesday (20 August) at approximately 5pm local time.

Footage broadcast on news channel NHK shows multiple fire engines trying to extinguish the blaze by pumping water onto the main deck.

Crews from both the US military and the Japan Self-Defense Forces were later sent out to try and tame the fire.

The Japan Coast Guard (JCG) said that no injuries had been reported and that the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.