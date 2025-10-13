Watch: Trump receives standing ovation as he arrives at Knesset

Donald Trump received a standing ovation as he arrived at Israel’s Knesset on Monday, 13 October, after Hamas released all of the 20 living Israeli hostages being held in Gaza.

The US president was given a hero’s welcome as he arrived in Tel Aviv earlier that day. Knesset speaker Amir Ohana declared that the world “needs more Trumps,” describing him as a “giant” of Jewish history.

Mr Trump will greet the families of the hostages in Jerusalem before flying to a “peace summit” in Egypt's Sharm-el Sheikh, where his ceasefire deal will be signed.