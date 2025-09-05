Donald Trump has addressed rumours about his death during a White House dinner with tech CEOs.

Hosting the likes of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft founder Bill Gates in the State Dining Room on Thursday (4 September), the US president told reporters “I’m still here”.

Thanking the media for “being very nice lately”, he laughed as he added: “They’ve made a couple of bad predictions”, appearing to allude to speculation that he died over the weekend after not engaging in any public appearances.

Addressing the room, which former ally Elon Musk was notably absent from, Mr Trump said: “I went to an event, and people are coming up to me and saying, ‘You're still here.’ I said, ‘What do they mean by that?’”