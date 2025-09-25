Serena Williams has spoken out after finding a cotton plant in her hotel in New York City.

The tennis superstar spotted the decoration on a hallway table in an unnamed establishment while she was in the Big Apple to help launch Kim Kardashian’s collaboration between SKIMS and Nike.

"How do we feel about cotton as decoration?" Williams says in a video posted to her Instagram Stories. "Personally, for me, it doesn't feel great."

Williams then rubs some of the buds on her nails and shudders.

It’s unclear if she was voicing opposition to the feel of the plant or to its historic ties to slavery in the United States.