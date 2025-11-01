Question Time filming halted and audience burst into applause as Andrew news breaks

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor being stripped of his royal titles brought BBC’s Question Time to a halt on Thursday (30 October), as host Fiona Bruce stopped the show mid-recording in order to announce the news.

A stunned audience in Bradford broke into applause as Bruce revealed details of the former prince’s humiliating loss of privileges.

Reacting to shock statement, culture secretary Lisa Nandy said: “I think it sends a very powerful message to the victims of grooming and sex offences,” adding it was a “brave, important, and right step by the King.”