Putin praises Trump’s ‘energetic and sincere’ efforts to end Ukraine war

Vladimir Putin has praised Donald Trump’s “energetic and sincere” attempts to end the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to senior officials in Moscow on Thursday (14 August), the Russian leader said that the US is trying to “reach agreements that are of interest to all parties involved in this conflict”.

“The US administration … in my view is making quite energetic and sincere efforts to end the fighting,” he stated.

Putin, who will meet with Trump on Friday (15 August) in Alaska for talks on the three-year conflict, said the US president is aiming to “create long-term peace” not only for Ukraine and Russia, but the “world as a whole”.