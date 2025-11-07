Moment 11-year-old girl bravely confronts Putin after uncle injured in war

This is the moment an 11-year-old girl bravely confronts Vladimir Putin about her uncle injured in the war with Ukraine.

The child approached Putin at Russia’s Unity Day service on Tuesday (4 November), telling him how her uncle suffered an injury to the arm that went untreated in hospital before being sent back to fight.

She said “My uncle is currently at the front, he was wounded in the arm. He was in the hospital, they weren't treating him, and now they're sending him on a mission, and I would like him to be transferred to a good hospital in Russia.”

Putin replies: “We’ll find him, ok?”