Gang of masked phone thieves burst into O2 store in violent high street raid

A gang of masked phone thieves were caught red-handed as they attempted to rob an O2 store.

On 16 March, police in Chippenham responded to intelligence suggesting the Borough Parade shop was being targeted by an organised crime group. When the group attempted to carry out the theft, officers were already there to intervene.

Six men pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal and were given sentences ranging from eight months to two years, two months.

A customer who was in the store at the time said they were left "fearing the worst" when they were caught up in the raid.

"I feel angry and upset that these people thought they had the right to put innocent people in danger ... and make me feel the way I have," they said.

A sales assistant described how they now feel a "sense of unease and tension" whenever someone enters the store.