This is the shocking moment a plane crashes on top of a car during an emergency landing on a Florida highway.

The incident happened in Brevard County, Florida on Tuesday (9 December).

The small twin engine plane landed on top of a car driving southbound on the I-95 in Brevard County, Florida.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The pilot and passenger were not injured.

The pilot had reported engine problems moments earlier, according to federal authorities.