Martin Lewis issues warning to millions ahead of October bill deadline

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to billpayers as the energy price cap is set to rise in October.

Ofgem, the energy regulator, has confirmed that bills for average UK households are set to rise by £35. It is a 2 per cent rise in bills, meaning the average annual bill will rise from £1,720 to £1,755.

Speaking on his BBC podcast, the MoneySavingExpert founder urged Britons to take action now. He explained that two-thirds of homes in England, Scotland, and Wales are on the price cap, their firm's standard tariff, and advocated for billpayers to instead switch to the cheapest fix.