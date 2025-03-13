Martin Lewis issues urgent advice to anyone who uses mobile phone for banking

Martin Lewis has issued urgent advice to anyone who uses mobile phone for banking.

The Money Saving Expert has warned consumers who use their phones for banking to take five key safety steps.

This follows a rise in phone thefts across the UK and in particular in London, where mobile theft has risen by 40 percent.

The financial guru said: “They are not just trying to knick your phone, they are trying to access your financial data.

Mr Lewis has urged people to ensure they have Face ID for both their phone and apps, and to also make sure users have different PIN codes for different apps.