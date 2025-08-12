Anti-JD Vance van drives around Cotswolds as US Vice President holidays in village

An anti-JD Vance van displaying an altered image of the US vice president has driven around a village in the Cotswolds, where the 41-year-old and his family are reportedly holidaying.

Footage shared by political campaign group Everyone Hates Elon on Tuesday (12 August) shows the vehicle, which features a bald Vance, driving through Charlbury.

The group claim that the doctored picture, which is a popular meme online, got a tourist banned from the US after Customs and Border Protection (CBP) found the image on their phone. The CBP has denied this.

Referencing the alleged incident, the group said: “This image got a tourist banned from the US. JD Vance said the UK has no free speech, so today this van is following him on his quiet British holiday. How’s that for free speech, JD?”