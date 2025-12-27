Two dead in 67 car pile up on Japanese highway during New Year getaway

Two people have died after at least 67 cars were caught in a highway pile-up in Japan, as motorists began travelling for New Year getaways.

The crash on the Kan-etsu Expressway in Gunma, 100 miles northwest of Tokyo, began with two trucks colliding, with multiple cars then rear-ending each other as drivers struggled to stop in time in snowy conditions.

Footage shows a huge blaze sparked after a fire at the rear of the wreckage spread across 20 cars.

Police have confirmed a 77-year-old woman died in the crash, while another body was later recovered from one of the vehicles.